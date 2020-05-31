That Spanish fiction is of poor quality is an urban legend that, fortunately, we long ago left behind. In this article we collect the best Spanish series that you can watch on Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime Video so you can confirm first hand that there are national productions that are very worthwhile.

By sticking to the three most popular streaming platforms, we leave out other great titles like “El tiempo entre costuras” (Atresplayer Premium ”or“ Vergüenza ”(Movistar +), that we also recommend. We do not extend ourselves further, we are going to talk about the best Spanish series that you can see today if you are a subscriber to Netflix, HBO and / or Amazon Prime Video.

“The paper house”

We start with the jewel in the crown, “La casa de papel”, a series with brutal success that triumphs beyond Spanish borders. It all starts with a robbery of the National Mint and Stamps by an organized gang led by The Professor and formed by members with names of cities. Once you start to see it, it will be difficult for you to forget Tokyo, Berlin or Nairobi.

Action is the main ingredient of a series in which love, friendship, betrayal and many, many masks with the face of Salvador Dalí are not missing either. If you are not yet part of the phenomenon of La Resistencia, you should give it a try to this series available on Netflix.

Year: 2017.

Seasons: Four.

Episodes: 31.

Duration approx .: 40-50 minutes.

Vis a Vis

Although this is a subjective list, as always when talking about series, many will agree with me that “Vis a Vis” is today one of the best Spanish series. On Netflix you can discover the history of Macarena, a young woman who enters the Cruz del Sur prison after committing several financial crimes. Thus begin a series of plots with which you will meet Zulema, Saray, Rizos, Sole, Anabel or Tere, among many others.

Like “La casa de papel”, with which he shares the creator, “Vis a Vis” easily manages to hook the viewer to the screen with lots of action, script twists and the relationship between its characters. I have recently completed it and without a doubt I highly recommend it.

Year: 2015.

Seasons: Four.

Episodes: 40.

Duration approx .: 50-70 minutes.

“The Ministry of Time”

HBO has obtained the rights to the 4 seasons of “El Ministerio del Tiempo”, a series that is currently broadcast on TVE. If you like history, this is your series, since the Ministry of Time is a government institution that is in charge of keep an eye on the past and present to prevent anyone from changing history for their own benefit.

Chapter after chapter this series relives different historical episodes starring characters like Velázquez, Isabel la Católica, Christopher Columbus, Alfred Hitchcock, Alfonso XII or Federico García Lorca. History and science fiction come together in one of the best Spanish series created in recent years.

Year: 2015.

Seasons: Four.

Episodes: 42.

Duration approx .: 60 minutes.

“Merlí”

Listed as one of the best teen series you can watch on Netflix, “Merlí” also deserves a spot as one of the best Spanish series. The name is due to the protagonist of the series, a somewhat peculiar philosophy teacher who teaches his students to reflect and solve their problems personal through the lessons of your subject.

Year: 2015.

Seasons: 3.

Episodes: 40.

Duration approx .: 40 minutes.

“Tell me how it happened”

Almost 20 years have passed since the top header was first broadcast on Spanish Television. From that moment until now, who has not ever seen “Tell me how it happened”? The family of Antonio Alcántara y Merche has accompanied us for almost two decades of our lives, and we to it, allowing us to relive the history of Spain from 1968.

In addition to showing how historical moments such as the death of Francisco Franco or the Spanish Transition affected society, “Tell me how it happened” has known reflect what life is like for a middle-class family, with its good and not so good things. If you want to catch up on the 20 seasons of this series, you can do it with Amazon Prime Video.

Year: 2001.

Seasons: twenty.

Episodes: 370.

Duration approx .: 70 minutes.

“Paquita Salas”

Laughter is assured with “Paquita Salas”, a series produced by Netflix from its second season. Paquita, the protagonist, is a representative of actors who achieved success in the 90s. There she remained, unable to adapt to the many changes in today’s society.

Accompanied by her faithful assistant Magüi, Paquita sets out to find a new talent to represent to return to the top of the audiovisual industry. However, the adventure will not be as Paquita expects it, although in it there will be no lack of laughter and the occasional cry, we will tell you about it. While we wait for the launch of the fourth season, you can meet Paquita and company on Netflix.

Year: 2016.

Seasons: 3.

Episodes: 16.

Duration approx .: 30 minutes.

“The intership”

Of a more youthful nature is “El internado”, a series that caught the adolescent (and not so adolescent) public during its broadcast on Antena 3. It all starts when Marcos and Paula, two orphaned brothers, arrive at the Laguna Negra boarding school under the tutelage of its director, Héctor de la Vega.

Although at first everything seems normal, soon Strange events begin to take place that lead the leading group of teenagers to investigate to clarify the mystery. In Amazon Prime Video you can see all the chapters of “The Internship” and, best of all, it is already preparing a reboot called “The Internship: The Summits”.

Year: 2007.

Seasons: 7.

Episodes: 71.

Duration approx .: 75 minutes.

