The best Spanish series on Amazon Prime Video

The power of Spanish series can also be felt (and vibrated) in Amazon Prime Video. From some of the most iconic titles on our television (‘Tell me how it happened’! ‘The intership’! ‘There is no one living here’!) to exciting new stories for the small screen (the most recent, and essential, ‘Ladies of (h) AMPA‘), this list of national series that can be found on the streaming platform will make your weekend happy. And it is that we do not have to go too far to find good series that hook us, that make us fall in love and that, above all, do not force us to read subtitles.

Spanish television fiction is going through a very sweet moment, with stories of all kinds and a very powerful international projection, but sometimes we also want to go back to the classics. Put us some chapters of ‘The one that looms‘to laugh out loud, or feel the tension of such effective suspense series as’Under suspicion‘or’I know who you are‘, where the Spanish talent for crime thrillers shines with its own light. But the list does not stop there. In Spain we also live very intensely the romances like the one of ‘Velvet‘, and we also like to travel to our most exciting past, as we did with Michelle Jenner’s great performance in’Isabel‘or even with the acclaimed’Red Eagle‘. The adolescent world is something that also fascinates us, and we show that we do it in luxury with series like ‘Merli‘ Y ‘The intership‘, which couldn’t be more different from each other. So varied is this Amazon selection that there is even material for horror fans thanks to the classic ‘Stories to not sleep‘, created by the great Chicho Ibáñez Serrador.

All these titles are available on Amazon Prime Video, and we tell you here why you shouldn’t miss them. Do you already have a Spanish series for tonight?

Merli

With its ‘spin-off’ from strength to strength on Movistar +, ‘Merlí: Sapere Aude’, it is a good moment to remember why ‘Merlí’ became a true television phenomenon. Created by Hector Lozano and broadcast on TV3, follows the philosophy professor Merlí Bergeron (Francesc Orella) and their high school students, who will have to start questioning the world in which they live.

There is no one living here

Few Spanish series as iconic as this one, and so capable of continuing to make us laugh every time we come across some of their memes, phrases or scenes on Twitter. And why not enjoy it fully again? The series broadcast on Antena 3 in the early 2000s, and starring a choral cast consisting of José Luis Gil, Fernando Tejero, Malena Alterio, Eduardo Gómez, Gemma Cuervo, Mariví Bilbao, Emma Penella, Daniel Guzmán and more, it’s on Amazon Prime Video.

The protected

Now that his return is imminent thanks to a late sequel produced by Atresplayer Premium, what better time to check it out? ‘The Protected’ was a much loved television series, and we were not used to something like this in our homeland TV: a story about a group of young people with special abilities (such as telekinesis, invisibility or the ability to see the future ) who come together in a chosen family marked by mystery.

Under suspicion

A series created by Ramon Campos Y Gema R. Neira (creators of hits like ‘Velvet’, ‘Gran Hotel’ and ‘Las chicas del cable) deserves our attention. And even more so if it brings together some great actors to tell a story of pure suspense: it narrates the investigation of two policemen, Víctor (Yon Gonzalez) and Laura (Blanca Romero), and his superior, Commissioner Casas (Lluis Homar). in the case of a missing girl. Who will be the culprit?

The one that looms

Natural heir to ‘Here is no one who lives’, but this time on Telecinco, this series has managed to find its own place as a choral comedy centered on a community of neighbors. And tiny neighbors: chaotic families, antisocial types, screaming children, jaded couples and newlyweds, early retirees and young entrepreneurs … Anyway, in this comedy created by Laura Caballero Y Alberto Caballero, and that has actors like Jordi Sánchez, José Luis Gil, Ricardo Arroyo, Mariví Bilbao, Pablo Chiapella and Isabel Ordaz.

I know who you are

More mystery? This one is not going to disappoint you. What’s more: it will have you on the edge of the sofa to each episode with its suspense story starring Francesc Garrido, Blanca Portillo Y Aida folch. We follow a lawyer and university professor, married to a judge, who one day finds himself involved in a strange case: everything indicates that he has murdered one of his students, but he claims that he does not remember anything or know what is happening.

Stories to not sleep

A true classic of Spanish television that does not age: it still leaves us sleepless nights. The great Chicho Ibáñez Serrador in the 60s he composed this anthology of horror stories that opened the doors to new views on the genre, and marked a before and after in the national audiovisual. Time to revisit it!

Ladies of (h) AMPA

One of the recent Spanish series that you should not lose sight of. Toni Acosta, Malena Alterio, Nuria Herrero Y Mamen garcia They lead the action as four mothers and housewives who are involved in a major problem: covering up a murder that has occurred accidentally.

The time between seams

One of the most exciting (and stylish) miniseries in the history of our television. Infarct models, a bizarre story, a Adriana ugarte in a state of grace, a terrifying historical epoch … This adaptation of the novel by Maria Dueñas has it all.

The Embassy

It is time to give this series the attention that it did not have at the time of its premiere. With an unbeatable cast (of Belén Rueda to Raul Arevalo, passed by Carlos Bardem, Tristan Ulloa, Amaia Salamanca, Ursula Corberó or Chino Darín), recounts the goings-on of the Spanish embassy in Thailand, whose highest representative (Abel Folk) will have to face blackmail and other dangerous obstacles in his career.

I am alive

Without pause but without haste, this RTVE series created by Daniel Ecija It has become a solid bet on our television, with a detective story with fantastic overtones led by Javier Gutiérrez. In it, a police inspector dies at his job, while chasing a dangerous murderer, and the universe will give him a second chance: he will come back to life, but in the body of another policeman. So you can continue your search, and with two new allies.

Vis a Vis

Yellow is the new orange. The women of this prison have been falling in love with the public for a few seasons with their bravery, impudence and companionship. And is that this series starring Maggie civantos Y Najwa Nimri It is a time bomb to each chapter. At Amazon we can enjoy the first two seasons.

Tell me how it happened

The most mythical and longest-running series on our television is available FULL on Amazon Prime Video, because it is never a bad time to remember why it is still a true phenomenon. From the time of the Transition to the present day, the RTVE series tells us the history of our country accompanied by a good group of personal stories within the Alcantara family.

Polseres vermelles

It was one of the great television phenomena of TV3, so much so that even Steven Spielberg he was moved by her and moved her to North American television under the name ‘The Red Band Society’. There is nothing. Adaptation of the novel by Albert Espinosa, tells the stories of friendship and survival of a group of sick children in the hospital.

Down there

After the box office success of ‘Eight Basque surnames’, television soon found a new story about love and regional topics. The setting is Seville, and the protagonists are a very reserved Basque (Jon plazaola) and an Andalusian with a lot of salt (Maria Leon), who will know how to find what unites them beyond their most obvious differences.

Velvet

In the 1950s, the Márquez family dominated the fashion business with its Madrid galleries, a seamstress service and an infinity of luxurious shop windows, but the change caught them off guard. While fashion in Spain takes a turn, and the business too, the owner’s son, Alberto (Miguel Angel Silvestre) and one of the workers, Ana (Paula Echevarría), who will end up falling madly in love with each other.

Red Eagle

Another of the great classic seriéfilos of our television. David janer embodies the vigilante Red Eagle, our particular Fox, who seeks justice in the incomparable setting of the Spanish Golden Age (the seventeenth century). Although a master, he embarks on the most hectic action to find the culprit of the murder of his wife, but along the way he will also help the weakest.

Physics or chemistry

Speaking of teen classics … it’s physics or chemistry! For seven seasons, this institute series showed us the joys and sorrows of a group of teenagers, and also some of their teachers. Great promises of our current cinema have come from here (since Ursula Corberó until Maxi Iglesias, passing by Javier Calvo, one of the halves of the successful Javis).

Isabel

It has not only been men who have managed the destiny of our country throughout its history. In fact, Spain would not have become what it was without the contribution of Isabel I of Castile at the end of the 15th century. Interpreted by Michelle jenner In this RTVE production, the queen had to overcome countless obstacles to lead the nation to economic prosperity.

The intership

If you were also part of the Internship Generation, you are going to want to give it a good review now that it has almost been a decade since the end. This teenage mystery series, set in a boarding school isolated from the world, immerses itself not only in enigmas hidden in the subsoil, but above all in the emotional problems of the students, among which we find Ana de Armas, Elena Furiase or Martiño Rivas.

