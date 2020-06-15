We show you some of the best wallpapers set in space.

Today we are going to show you which are the best space wallpapers we have found. A theme that you may love, since space, its extension and its operation are some of the great mysteries of humanity that even right now with all the advances we have made in science and technology, we are not able to solve.

In addition to this, space is an enormous source of beauty, since billions of spectacular events take place here that are either photographed or drawn, it seems to me that they transmit enormous peace. And what better way to carry this peace every day on your smartphone with one of these space wallpapers that we are going to show you next? Let’s take a look at them!

The best space wallpapers

And, without further ado, here are some of the best space wallpapers we’ve seen online. As you can see, they all look similar, which, Not surprisingly, they tend towards dark colors and in which solid shapes are conspicuous by their absence, since most of these are starred by nebulae, which NASA defines as follows:

A nebula is a giant cloud of dust and gas in space. Some nebulae come from gas and dust ejected by the explosion of a dying star, such as a supernova. Other nebulae are regions where new stars begin to form. For this reason, some nebulae are called « star nurseries. »

Personally, space is a theme that amazes me, and just as it happens with landscapes and nature backgrounds, they transmit a lot of peace to me and I quite like having this type of wallpapers. Although the truth is that It’s a matter of taste.

If the same thing happens to you and you are interested in this topic, remember that not too long ago we showed you which are the best movies set in the space that you can see on Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime Video, which You may also like them, and I consider it a good way to move forward with this topic.

