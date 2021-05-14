The best sound bars to use at home

05/14/2021 at 00:00 CEST

Sound bars and all-in-one equipment offer significant improvements in sound reproduction, being compatible with televisions, personal devices and music equipment. They are an ideal solution for those who want to drastically improve the sound of home devices.

From SPORT.es we offer you a list of options to take into account if what you need is a quality sound bar at a more than competitive price. There are seven options of the highlights of the market.

The Bose Solo soundbar was selected as a favorite in this review due to its excellent value for money and buyer ratings, scoring 4.3 out of 5 stars in more than 5,200 reviews. Users highlight its good sound quality and ease of installation key attributes to fix on a sound bar.

BUY (€ 199.95)

The best soundbars for value for money from amazon

GXT 668 Tytan Soundbar by Trust Gaming

Compact speaker set that can be easily installed at home given its small size. It includes an optical input that ensures quality digital sound. The power it provides is 120 W (60 W RMS). It is a bar with 4 built-in speakers that fits under your TV screen or PC monitor. The equalizer comes with preset settings (normal, music, game, movie) and the subwoofer is made of wood with flashing LED lighting. An added value is the power management: it goes into sleep mode when not in use.

BUY (€ 152.40)

Sound BlasterX Katana by CreativeM

The Sound BlasterX Katana soundbar, with exceptional sonic response in games, offers remarkable acoustic capacity in all types of reproduction. It fits just below the monitor with a slim and differentiated design compared to products with similar characteristics. Note that Sound BlasterX features the Aurora Reactive lighting system, a series of 49 programmable LED lights aligned end-to-end of the Katana housing. The equipment provides an immersive audio experience for games and movies with the BlasterX Acoustic Engine and Dolby Digital 5.1 Decoder. Multiple connectivity options.

BUY (€ 209.00)

HTSF150, Sony’s compact soundbar

This Sony equipment of compact design and small size, offers a deep sound thanks to the integration of the speaker with Bass Reflex. It has been designed to improve the audio quality of any Smart TV at a very reasonable price, thanks to its S-Force Front Surround sound system, which transports the user to the center of the movies with quality and immersive audio. It allows a simple connection to the television, thanks to an HDMI port. The result is a faithful sound in any type of sound reproduction.

BUY (€ 112.52)

LG DSH3 / SH2

Sound bar that provides 100 W power and integrates Bluetooth, DTS sound and Dolby digital. It is available in an attractive black color. This equipment has advanced technologies that adapt the power of the bass and treble of the device so that the voices are clearer and the music very clear. It incorporates Auto Sound Engine, which provides a correct sound balance regardless of volume. The TV Sound Sync connection pairs the sound bar with the TV, to listen to the audio through the sound bar wirelessly.

BUY (€ 158.11)

Only 5 from Bose

BUY (€ 167.20)

Bomaker soundbar

The powerful BOMAKER soundbar system features 2.0 stereo audio, with four full-range speakers and sound pressure up to 120dB. Features high-fidelity 3D surround sound with built-in subwoofer

BUY (€ 89.99)

Sonos Beam, with built-in Alexa, by Sonos

Designed in white and as part of a home sound system, Sonos Beam is compatible with more than 80 streaming music services. The device has Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant integrated, and it can also be used with various voice assistants in the future, including Google’s. It provides intelligent voice recognition and noise cancellation technology, which makes it possible to respond to the user’s voice commands even when the music is at full volume. The five perfectly tuned Class-D digital amplifiers allow full integration with the speakers and acoustic architecture of the equipment in the home.

BUY (€ 449.00)

