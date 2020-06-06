Burnley v Sunderland – Carabao Cup Second Round | Chloe Knott – Danehouse / .
1. First Team Juventus
The documentary is divided into two parts: first it shows the players of the 2017/2018 season, their actions at the start of the Champions League and the celebration of the club’s 120th anniversary, well from within. And then he continues with the final rounds of the aforementioned contest until the dismissal of Gianluigi Buffon and the local titles achieved at the club. Safety pin.
2. Apache
Although surely many will have already seen it, those who did not know that it is unmissable: this series shows you everything that Carlos Tevez had to go through during his hard childhood in Fuerte Apache, one of the most marginalized sectors of Buenos Aires, before to succeed both in Boca Juniors and in Europe.
3. From Sunderland to death
If you are a fan of a club in your country that is not among the so-called “big teams” you will identify much more. Sunderland is an institution that suffers the consequences of living in the second division of English football, with unprecedented images never seen before of the intimacy of a campus and the suffering of day to day. The wardrobe at its best.
4. All or Nothing
The series features eight episodes of approximately 45 minutes each and is tucked into the privacy of the Manchester City locker room, directed by the world’s best coach Pep Guardiola. Obtaining the Premier League for the 2017/18 season, the relationship between the players and the daily routine of stars such as Sergio Agüero, Kevin De Bruyne, Vincent Kompany and Nicolás Otamendi, among others. Worth it.
5. Matchday
It premiered in South America on April 29 and has since exploded worldwide: exclusive content of intimate moments both on and off the field of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and all the figures of FC Barcelona. How was the locker room after the hard fall against Liverpool for the Champions 18/19? Travel, classics, roasts. Awesome.
6. Gate 7
Beyond what happens on the playing field, football is a giant business and not always healthy. In this series, the darkest side is shown with money laundering, the participation of the brave bars in a club and the power struggles. All aspects that unfortunately occur in reality. Eight unmissable episodes.
7. Take Us Home
The documentary that reflects the behind the scenes of Marcelo Bielsa’s campaign at Leeds United in England, where despite not having achieved the long-awaited promotion to the Premier League, he registers unmissable moments for both “Loco” and his footballers.
8. The President
Available on Amazon’s streaming platform Prime Video, the series places Julio Humberto Grondona (historical president of the AFA) as the main participant in corruption in South American football. It is based on real events and statements that the leaders exhibited before the US courts after the outbreak of the FIFA Gate, although logically many dialogues are part of the fiction.