The time has come that many were waiting for: from next May 2 it is allowed to go running or take family walks, as one of the measures to relieve the confinement that began on March 15. With this, it is expected that not only the usual runners go out to run but that this sport will gain new followers. Choosing good running shoes is essential when it comes to avoiding injury.

A good choice of sneakers to go running with is essential. Not just any shoe. It is important that the sports are designed to run, since it is necessary that they have a series of key characteristics to avoid injury or return home with any discomfort. In the market there is a wide range of models of running shoes, it is not necessary that they are the latest or the most expensive, simply that they adapt to your foot and the exercise you are going to do.

One of the aspects to consider is the type of tread What’s wrong. Thus, you should look for some sneakers or others depending on how your pronation is: neutral, reduced or supination or excessive. It is also recommended that you take into account the size of the shoes you have to choose: when running, the foot swells so it would be convenient for you to consider leave a finger-width gap between the big toe and the toe of the shoe.

Why is it important to choose sports shoes designed for running and not just any sports shoe? Sneakers designed for running take into account a number of key aspects such as flexibility, stability or cushioning, which are key to preventing injuries or possible discomfort. Therefore, if you are going to be serious about going out for a run, you should keep in mind that good running shoes are key to avoid disappointment.