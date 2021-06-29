The best smokers with which to get the most flavor out of your meat and fish

Advantages of buying a smoker

You may not have quite made up your mind to buy a smoker. But you will surely finish throwing yourself when you meet the multiple benefits that these devices bring with them:

They offer cooking that reduce fat in food. There is a great variety of different models. There are smokers of all kinds of ranges and prices, so there is no need to empty your wallet. Most are very durable.

Very easy to use.

Versatilefor both experts and novices.

Smoker Accessories

Although the smoker is a device that can do real wonders, the truth is that, sometimes, needs other accessories to bring out all its virtues. Here we explain the most important ones:

Thermometer. If you want to cook meat and fish in your smoker, you better have a thermometer to measure temperature food interior. There are meats that are very simple, but others will require very specific degrees of heat to cook well.

Gloves. If you have to handling food and other utensils near the fireYou better have some good gloves. Especially if you have a charcoal-powered smoker.

Grill. Those who buy a charcoal smoker, surely need a grill or a fireplace in which to make the embers previously.

Brushes As for his cleaning and maintenanceYou can use a brush to remove the remains of the charcoal and food that may remain in the smoker.

Hot smoked vs cold smoked

If you are wondering what is best for you, first tell yourself that it is not better to smoke one way or another. They are simply methods that they pursue very different purposes.

For starters, hot smoking is designed for meats. In fact, it is the most common method on grills and barbecues. It works with temperatures between 55 and 80º, so the aromas of smoke and wood will be absorbed better. You must bear in mind that, surely, you need a thermometer to measure the temperature of the meat.

For its part, cold smoking is designed to salmon, trout or other fish. It is a smoked that requires more time, since the temperatures would oscillate between 20 and 30. Food will not absorb the smoke aroma in the same way as hot food, but it will offer sweeter and caramelized aromas.

That being said, you should know that both types of smoking are versatile. If you wanted to smoke a meat at 25º, you could. In the same way that nothing prevents you from smoking a salmon at 60º of temperature.

Where to buy a cheap smoker

Finally, we would only have to tell you the points of sale that generate more confidence when it comes to buy the best smoker on the market:

Smokers on Amazon. If you want your smoker for now, it is best to buy it on Amazon. In addition, it is a site where you can find high quality products at very competitive prices.

Smokers in El Corte Inglés. Although the ecommerce section of the English Court is not far behind. They also bring your purchase home, and in their catalog you will only find the best models from the best manufacturers.