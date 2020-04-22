China is responsible for the manufacture of some of the best-selling smartphones worldwide. In addition to the companies that were born in the Asian country, such as Xiaomi or realme, there are many others that have their production chains there. Apple is the most important example.

Despite everything, we also find large companies that produce in the countries where they were created. Samsung and LG are the most relevant, born in South Korea. But, What are the best terminals made outside of China? As a curiosity, we have collected this selection.

Samsung Galaxy S10 family

The Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 + and Galaxy S10e, which were introduced more than a year ago, are terminals that have been manufactured in South Korea, the company’s country of origin. We are talking about devices that are still a good purchase today, especially if we find them at a good price. The Samsung Galaxy S10eWith a 5.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, the Exynos 9820 and a dual rear camera, it is one of the best alternatives below 500 euros.

Samsung Galaxy S20 family

Like its predecessors, the Samsung Galaxy S20 has been made in South Korea. Only a few weeks ago we analyzed the most powerful of them, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, and left us a great feeling. Although it has flaws, will be one of the main rivals to beat throughout the year.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10 +

It could not be otherwise, the latest members of the Samsung Note family also come from Korea. We had the opportunity to analyze the Samsung Galaxy Note10 +, one of the best smartphones that left us in 2019. It has a spectacular 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with Quad HD + resolution, the Exynos 9825, 12 GB of RAM and a quad camera with which you can take great pictures.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Could not miss one of the most differential terminals in the Samsung catalog. East Galaxy Z Flip It is a folding device that reminds us of the mobiles that many of us had not so long ago. Its panel, with AMOLED technology, reaches 6.7 inches with Full HD + resolution. Inside, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, which you can find together with a single version of 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

LG G8X ThinQ

LG’s device also arrives from South Korea, where the company was born. East LG G8X ThinQ, which passed through our hands a few days ago, is one of the most curious terminals on the market. It has a double screen that we could not take much advantage of, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6 GB of RAM and a battery of 4,000 mAh.

LG V60 ThinQ

East LG V60 ThinQ it has a screen 6.8-inch P-OLED and Full HD + resolution. Enjoy 5G connectivity thanks to Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, which are accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and versions of 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. The LG smartphone also incorporates a triple rear camera and a big battery of 5,000 mAh.

Sony Xperia 1 II

Sony’s latest great device has been made in Japan. The Sony Xperia 1 II maintains an ultra-wide screen format like the one found in the Xperia 5, with 6.5 inches diagonal and 4K resolution. In its guts the best Android processor manufactured so far, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, and a single version of 8 GB of RAM and 256 Gb of storage.

ASUS ROG Phone II

The Taiwanese firm manufactures in its country of origin and has this ASUS ROG Phone II as the main reference in your catalog. We are talking about a smartphone designed for gamers, which comes with a very particular design full of details. Under its chassis, the powerful Snapdragon 855+, whom they accompany 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. Both the great performance and its 6.59-inch AMOLED screen are its main assets.

