It is incredible what Android phones have evolved today. In 2020 we not only have mobile devices with 5G technology, 12 GB of RAM or 8K video recording, but it is becoming increasingly fashionable (especially in the high-end) displays with 120Hz refresh rate Something that in principle may seem really banal, but when the tests you realize its importance.

Although we can not deny that the true jump is from 60Hz to 90Hz, the truth is that 120Hz has its advantages especially when it comes to enjoying certain multimedia content or honestly to play the best mobile video games. Of course, the 120 Hz screens also have their negative points, specifically a higher battery drain, but in the event that you don’t mind this, have money and want a good Android phone with a 120 Hz screen.Do you know what are the best options on the market?

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 + and Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Galaxy S20 series from the South Korean firm Samsung is undoubtedly one of the best options we have on the market. Samsung has not wanted to do without anything and as we already told you in our complete analysis, we are faced with terminals that are not only beautiful on the outside, but also really powerful on the inside, without forgetting its excellent camera and of course, its screen 120 Hz.

Now, like all the phones on this list they are not cheap at all and it is that you prepare the wallet because the Galaxy S20 alone costs almost 900 euros. But of course, this is the price to pay for having the most top.

ASUS ROG Phone 2

Not only is it one of the best gaming phones par excellence, but one of the best terminals that we could analyze last year. Beyond that we are facing one of the most powerful terminals to play thanks to its 12 GB of RAM, the truth is that the ASUS ROG Phone 2 is a fabulous terminal in almost any situation thanks to being able to choose a refresh rate both 60, 90 and 120 Hz.

With a screen, sound and outstanding performance, the ASUS ROG Phone 2 falls in love when used. A pity its photographic section.

OnePlus 8 Pro

The recently unveiled OnePlus 8 pro also has a 120HZ display though it’s not its only advantage. In our complete analysis we have classified it as one of the fastest smartphones that we have been able to test to date and that is that the new device of the Chinese brand does not need anything.

Now, having the best processor on the market and a screen of excellent quality have their consequences. Not only in the sense that the autonomy of this OnePlus 8 Pro is not the best in the catalog, but also in its price. OnePlus is no longer the firm that was committed to launching the market with incredible quality phones at very contained prices but currently and if we want a device of this brand, we will have to pay its real price.

In short, what is my best option?

Even though all these terminals that we have referred to are fantastic options, we are left with the OnePlus 8 Pro. Not only because its performance and quality is beyond doubt but also because its personalization layer is the least intrusive apart from the fact that OnePlus is behind Google itself, the company that updates its mobile devices the fastest.

But keep in mind what we have told you. 120 Hz is not only advantages. It involves acquiring inexpensive phones and whose autonomy will be affected. Will you pay this price?

