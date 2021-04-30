The best smartphone bargains in February, available on Amazon

04/29/2021

On at 19:02 CEST

Sport.es

If you are interested in finding the best smartphone deals Internet, do not stop consulting our proposals. Next, we explain how you can save and buy a new phone at the best price.

Smartphone deals on Amazon

The mobile deals on Amazon They are continuous and are updated on a regular basis. Among the reasons that you should not overlook when trusting this store are the following:

· You can find all brands From the market.

· Your search engine allows you to locate devices by brand, operating system, type of terminal, functionality, connectivity, screen size and type of delivery. Thus, the results obtained will fit perfectly with your needs, avoiding wasting time.

Each vendor on the platform offers you a Quality guarantee. You can claim at any time or return the product if you are not satisfied with its operation.

· Savings per device, including those of the best brands, is around 20% in some cases.

· The file of each phone is very complete. It includes a comparison with similar phones to make it easier for you to choose the one you prefer.

· All customer reviews are confirmed by Amazon, preventing malicious comments of uncertain origin. Sometimes photos and videos are included. You can also ask someone who has the same phone number any questions that may arise.

Why should you trust Amazon offers?

Basically, because even the manufacturing brands have decided to open a store on the platform, which confirms that it is a website that generates trust. Likewise, shipping can be free and, sometimes, you can receive your new phone in a maximum of 48 hours.

As far as we are concerned, we have investigated their catalog to find various models of smartphones that present the best possible balance between price and quality. Likewise, we have paid the necessary attention to factors as important as durability, battery, connectivity (most models are suitable for 4G and 5G networks) and ease of use.

Reviewing the offer that we present you will find models from the best brands and also from other lesser known ones, but with an enviable reliability. Our only goal is that you manage to renew your old mobile phone, that you forget about the loading speed problems of any page you want to visit and that you find the model that best suits your personal tastes and the use that you are going to give new phone.

We invite you to review the following smartphone offers so that you can find that model you always wanted to have. Trust the selection made by our experts and it won’t take long to enjoy your mobile phone again to get the most out of it. Do you really want to continue with your old mobile, thus renouncing modernity? Search among our offers and be surprised by the models that we have selected especially for you.

Little X3 Pro 6GB

Great for this Xiaomi smartphone, recently introduced. It has a 6.67-inch IPS screen at 120 Hz. It is available in two configurations: with 6 and 8 GB of RAM. In both cases, its performance is very good thanks to its Snapdragon 860 processor.

It has a quadruple camera, ideal for many situations. Its battery is one of its strengths, since it has 5160 mAh.

BUY € 299.99 (€ 249.00)

Realme 7 5G

One of the latest news from Realme is this 7 5G, a mid-range device that stands out for its 5G connectivity.

Its screen is 6.5 inches with FullHD + resolution. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, a chip that is more than enough for day-to-day tasks.

Regarding its camera, it has a quadruple module, which meets in almost all situations

BUY € 279.00 (€ 219.00)

Samsung Galaxy A51

A great device that is currently on sale on Amazon, being possible to buy this mid-range for less than 290 Euros, a great price.

It is a smartphone that stands out for its large 6.5-inch screen with AMOLED panel, with what Samsung calls ‘Infinity screen’, in which the glass reaches from end to end, without protrusions or angles.

At the photographic level it complies, since it has a quadruple camera, one of them being a 120 degree wide angle, perfect for capturing everything that happens around you.

BUY € 369.00 (€ 219.00)

OnePlus N100 Midnight Frost

This device, from the OnePlus brand, is one of the best-selling smartphones at the moment.

One of its great attractions is its price, also being at this time with a discount of € 30 which allows us to get it for less than € 150.

Its features include 5G connectivity, its 5,000 mAh battery and its double speaker. It has a 6.52-inch IPS screen and HD + resolution.

BUY € 179.00 (€ 130.00)

Xiaomi Mi10

Today we find this smartphone from the Xiaomi brand at a very attractive price, with a 7% discount.

This smartphone has a large 6.67-inch screen with AMOLED technology at 90 Hz with Full HD + resolution. It has a Snapdragon 865 processor and 8GB RAM to guarantee a great user experience thanks to its fluidity. This version has the elegant Coral Green finish, a very surprising and striking color.

Regarding its camera, a very relevant aspect in mobile phones, it has a quadruple camera that is capable of taking photos with very good quality in all circumstances.

Finally, it has a 4,780 mAh battery, so that the device can last for more than a day, also including fast, wireless and reverse charging.

BUY € 535.00 (€ 499.50)

Xiaomi Redmi 9

It is currently the best-selling mobile on Amazon, and is also at its lowest price. A device that is among the cheapest of Xiaomi, which has a 5,020 mAh battery as one of its main attractions.

It has a 6.53-inch Full HD + screen and its processor is the MediaTek Helio G80, with 4 GB of RAM. Regarding its storage capacity, it has 64 GB.

BUY € 179.00 (€ 119.99)

Motorola Moto E7 Plus

This device is minimum price on Amazon. It has basic features, but enough for many smartphone users: 6.5-inch screen with HD + resolution, 48 MP dual camera and 5,000 mAH battery.

An important plus that it has is that it is Dual Sim, so you can have two lines on the same phone.

BUY € 159.00 (€ 119.00)

Little M3

A basic range device, which is at an extremely attractive price, since for just over 120 euros, we can have a device launched in 2021.

It has a 6.53-inch screen with FullHD + resolution, a quality screen for the price of this device. Its storage is 64 GB and it has a RAM of 4GB.

Its triple camera allows you to capture images correctly, without great pretensions.

BUY € 149.00 (€ 119.00)

■ These offers have been selected by a Sport team independently based on their criteria and experience. Sport earns a commission on sales from the links on this page. All purchase prices included in this article are current as of April 29, 2021.