The best smartbands for less than 30 euros that you can buy now

With these smart bracelets on offer you can monitor your physical activity and your heart rate, all with extensive autonomy.

In the smartband market you can find very good models for a low price. To help you, we have selected the best smartbands or smart bracelets that you can buy for less than 30 euros. They are models in offer, so you have to take advantage before those discounts that make them so interesting disappear.

With these smart bracelets you can make a track your physical activity, in addition to monitoring your health data such as heart rate and blood oxygen. Of course, all this backed by a long-term autonomy. Wait, because there are more features that you should know …

Amazfit Band 5

For less than 30 euros you can buy the Amazfit Band 5, with a beautiful and comfortable design so that you can always wear it on your wrist without disturbing you, even when sleeping. Regarding physical activity monitoring, the bracelet has 11 sports modes Y 5 ATM water resistance to also do swimming.

With this Amazfit Band 5 you can monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen level and your sleep patterns. In addition, it offers a incredible autonomy, up to 15 days. By the way, you can talk to Alexa, the Amazon assistant, to ask your questions and ask you to perform certain functions.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5

The most popular activity bracelet on the market is the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, with the magnificent value for money that characterizes Xiaomi devices. First of all, it has a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen that looks more than good. There are 11 sports modes that you can monitor, including swimming, as it has 5 ATM water resistance.

With the Xiaomi Mi Band you can also control your health, as it measures the heart rate, controls the menstrual cycle and monitors sleep. Its 125 mAh battery can hold up to 14 days of use on a single charge. If you bet on this model, we recommend you put into practice the 12 best tricks for the Xiaomi Mi Band 5.

YAMAY SW336

To keep track of your workouts and health, you can also use the YAMAY SW336 bracelet, which goes down from 27 euros to 23 euros with this good offer on Amazon. Offers 14 different sports modes, heart rate meter e IP68 waterproof.

In addition, you can use it both with Android phones like iOS to manage notifications from the bracelet. With this YAMAY SW336 you can also configure the Do not disturb mode and enable the sedentary alert.

Willful SW350

Another good smartband under 30 euros is this Willful SW350, with 14 sports modes to know the distance traveled, the calories burned, the average speed and a map of the route taken in the cycling and running modes.

The Willful SW350 bracelet also integrates heart rate monitor, sleep and alerts of notifications received. This model also alerts you when you have been sitting for a long time and gives you the possibility to set alarms so you don’t forget anything.

