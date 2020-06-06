Apple music and you estimate that the free option of Spotify is it very restrictive? We tell you that the best sites to download music for free and legally are an excellent alternative to save you the money of a service of music streaming. We know that there are many alternatives on the internet, but in Digital Trends in Spanish We have selected the most reliable and secure. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Did you“ exhaust ”the trial version of Apple Music and you estimate that the free option of Spotify is very restrictive? We tell you that the best sites to download free music and Legally, they are an excellent alternative to save you money from a music streaming service. We know that there are many alternatives on the internet, but in Digital Trends in Spanish We have selected the most reliable and safest. This is a site for those who like rap. The hip-hop community is a factory of new productions with the mixes they generate. Some of the tracks are compilations by artists seeking to be relevant and some are new creations based on a famous song. DatPiff is the only site on this list that offers music from mainstream artists, like Future and Drake, and continues to be the number 1 place for fans to download new albums. The site has a pop-out player, from which you can listen to the song before downloading it, and collects songs from sites like HipHopEarly. This is how Free Music Archive was born, which has become a treasure trove of free content. First, it indexes free music published by all of its partners, and second, it allows users to publish their own music directly to archives. It also offers numerous podcasts. With over 400,000 songs from approximately 40,000 artists, Jamendo is by far one of the largest repositories of free music on the internet. You won't find your favorite artists here, but the interface makes it easy to find new talented musicians. Instead of searching by genre, you can search for tracks by popularity, the most downloaded, the most listened to and the latest release. A song's popularity is measured based on user ratings. So despite the large number of songs available on the site, it will be easy to find a song to your liking. If you want to experience new music and meet new artists, this site is for you. When Last.fm was initially created in 2002, it operated as an Internet radio station similar to Pandora and iHeartRadio. However, in 2005, the site adopted Audioscrobbler, a music recommendation system that collects data from dozens of media players and music streaming websites to create individual user profiles that reflect your musical tastes and listening habits. Last.fm has now gathered information from nearly 100 billion views, totaling more than 7 million years of listening. However, many Last.fm users are unaware of the site's free music repository. It can be accessed via the "Free Music Downloads" link on the bottom of their page, and it offers a pretty diverse library of free music, ranging from Sufjan Stevens to The Glitch Mob. It's eclectic and limited, but free. Live Music Archive is a partnership between the Internet Archive and etree.org, a community dedicated to providing high-quality live song versions. There are bands like Grateful Dead, String Cheese Incident, Sound Tribe Sector 9, The Smashing Pumpkins, Jack Johnson, and Animal Collective. You can also search by genre: from jazz to reggae. Browsing the site can be expensive due to the amount of content, but there is always a way to filter the results by publication date, title and original creator. Once you find what you are looking for, you can download the songs individually as FLAC or mp3. If you are a fan of classical music, the truth is that it will be easy for you to find free downloads; after all, most classical compositions – and many of their performances – have long been in the public domain. Musopen, a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and access to classical music, houses an impressive library of songs and compositions, all without copyright restrictions. Users can browse by composer or performer, or filter results by time period and instrument. Whether you enjoy the complex arrangements of the Baroque period from a fierce passion for romantics, Musopen probably has what you are looking for. The pieces are available to listen to directly or to download, some even in high resolution. In addition, the site offers a wealth of useful information for you to read. If you are curious to know what a rondo is or what defined Chopin's style, you can learn everything here. Musicians will love to know that the site offers sheet music, so if you fall in love with a particular piece you can not only listen to it, but also learn to play it. ReverbNation

Big names like Alabama Shakes, The Civil Wars and Imagine Dragons got their start on ReverbNation, sharing their music for free and managing to capture a loyal fan base. There is a mix of all genres there, but the site tends to lean more towards pop, alternative music and hip-hop. With a community of nearly 4 million artists, labels and users, ReverbNation helps you immersively review their catalog, offering you cool features like the Discover app and the site page, which will help you know who will be the next generation star.

SoundClick

SoundClick is noted for its extensive library of free amateur music. It closely resembles SoundCloud in that it primarily features a melting pot of melodies from the independent scene, all loaded by the artists responsible for creating them.

SoundClick, which has been in business since 1997, has millions of tracks in more than a dozen genres, including hip-hop, country, jazz, alternative, and more.

You can download many of those songs for the price of mere megabytes and a few seconds of your time, and streaming (up to 160 kbps, a boon for free services like these) is a great option. Like others in its class, you’ll come across a fair amount of expendable music, but it’s worth exploring to find the gems.

Not all songs available on Soundcloud are free of cost, but you will be able to find free music from multiple artists. You can browse Soundcloud by artist, genre, popularity and latest releases. You will be amazed with the large amount of free music available. There is also a section of the site dedicated to songs released by Creative Commons licenses, which means you can download and mix them as you please. This website is basically YouTube for music sharing: anyone can post their songs through this site specifying whether the content is downloadable or can only be listened to online. The community of users of this site is very active and has an elegant interface, with a useful navigation bar on the top, and direct access to the mobile applications of the site.

A new site to download free music has come to challenge DatPiff’s monopoly. Called Audiomack, it is home to what has quickly been rated the best collection of hip-hop, rap, and trap, ranging from crushing hits like Kodak Black to viral tracks by emerging artists like NBA YoungBoy.

Although many creators have decided to disable the downloads, instead of choosing to use the streaming function, you will find a large amount of downloadable material, which includes some pieces such as Migos, Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid.

Amazon

You are probably used to using this gigantic online store to buy everything from headphones to dog food. So why not add free music to your shopping list? The platform has a huge variety of thousands of free songs, and lets you choose between dark indie creations and classical music and the hits of the Foo Fighters (whose songs Saint Cecelia and Iron Rooster were available for free download in the service, the last time we checked it.) The process is fast and hassle-free, and works just like buying a song that costs money on Amazon, but without having to pay. Just add a song to your shopping cart and this will be yours.

