Not all series need eight seasons to become television classics. In fact, if there is one thing we have learned from the history of television, it is that, on many occasions, less is more, and the fact of lengthening series because it can end up transforming a good series into a little memorable one.

So if you are one of those who has not yet started Game of Thrones because you know you have 73 episodes ahead, this list is for you. In it, we select some of the best single-season miniseries you can watch on Netflix or HBO.

Chernobyl

For many it is already One of the best series in history, with a 9.4-star rating on IMDb and winner of two Golden Globes. This five-episode miniseries tells the story of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster occurred in April 1986, and the efforts and sacrifices carried out with the aim of saving Europe from an even greater disaster.

Platform: HBO

Year: 2019

Episodes: 5

Duration approx .: 60 minutes.

Fariña

This Spanish series based on the book by Nacho Carretero with the same name, revolves around the history of Sito Miñanco, a fisherman who, when starting out in the world of smuggling, ends up opening the entrance doors to Europe for the Latin American cartels.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2018

Episodes: 10

Duration approx .: 60 minutes

I Am Not Okay with This

From the creator of “The End of The F * * * * * * World”, this series of only 10 episodes tells the story of Syd, a young student who must face both the problems of adolescence and the fact of having powers supernatural you must control.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2020

Episodes: 10

Duration approx. 20 minutes

The night of

Again on HBO we meet again one of the best miniseries currently available, in this case within the police genre. The series revolves around lawyer John Stone, in charge of defending a young Pakistani man accused of the murder of a woman. Of course, this is not an easy case: it is full of cultural and political nuances.

Platform: HBO

Year: 2016

Episodes: 8

Duration approx .:

Hill House

There is also space for horror series in this compilation. Especially if they are of the level of The Haunting of Hill House. With a single season of ten episodes, this series tells the story of the Crain family, forced to return to the house where they spent their childhood, and thus relive the trauma that one day led them to abandon it.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2018

Episodes: 10

Duration approx .: 60 minutes

Unabomber

The eight episodes of Manhunt: Unabomber, with Paul Bettany playing Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, tell how the FBI assigned behavioral analyst James Fitzgerald in search of the terrorist who gives the series its name.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2017

Episodes: 8

Approx Duration: 43 minutes

Join our Telegram channel to stay on top of all the latest Android hours. If you prefer, you can also insurers on Instagram.

Follow Andro4all

About Christian Collado

Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.

My work team: