the best shots between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul

More than just the media show was expected at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. However, Floyd Mayweather felt his 44 years and could not knock out youtuber Logan Paul, that remained standing until the final bell that ended the eight rounds that had been agreed for this exhibition. How did the fight end? Without a winner, since he would only have stopped in the event of a knockout, and not only did it not happen, but there was not even a fighter who will touch the ground. Lots of noise and little boxing, but still there were big shots. On Ole We show you which were the best of the meeting.

They spoke in the preview, they met in videos that traveled the world, they challenged that the rival was going to end up knocked out … And that was it. Mayweather and Paul met in Miami and there was no winner. As it was not an official fight, it did not have judges, so the only way to win was by knocking out the opponent. At times, the occasional hand of Floyd deluded that quality beats the will. But not.

The first two rounds, with Logan more physically whole, were more attractive. There the two shot and Floyd showed that the waist to avoid blows is intact. From the third, the former world champion began to be harder with his blows, but none of them threw the youtuber.

The quality that Mayweather possesses is not in dispute. But he couldn’t handle the sloppiness of an influencer who wants to be a boxer. “I came to have fun,” Floyd blurted out. “Let no one tell me that something is impossible. I just fought one of the best fighters of all time. Floyd is an honor to fight with you,” Paul replied.

The truth is that, although this fight did not count for his history, Mayweather still does not know what losing is about: to the record of 50 wins and 27 knockouts, he can add an exhibition without defeat. Logan, who had a loss and a draw, now finished whole.

THE RULES

He fights in eight rounds of three minutes each and with special 12-ounce gloves (usually in boxing 8 are used and in MMA 4) that cushion the blows a bit. Without head.

