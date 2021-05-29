The best shorts, from worst to best

In 2019 ‘Love, Death & Robots’ was the premiere of a truly unique content for Netflix. Created by Tim Miller and David Fincher, the series was an anthology of animated short films dedicated to science fiction that, however, had little to do with each other. Some were five minutes long and others were almost twenty, the short films came from different countries and studios, from different directors, they had all kinds of tones and atmospheres and completely changed the style of animation.

Although we can understand that there is enough common spirit to call it series, the truth is that we cannot forget the word anthology. Even less when two years later, in 2021, a second season was added with another batch of completely independent short films. First they were no less than 18 and, adding the 8 from the second season, we have 26 works that, hopefully, will continue to add companions in future installments.

In 2D, 3D, Stop-Motion, cartoon, a mixture of reality with animation, an almost sickly realism that makes you doubt … The most beautiful thing about ‘Love, Death & Robots’ is that it is a real gift for fans of science fiction but, above all, animation. Here is everything from Asian to American works, passing through a large number of Spanish works that demonstrate the talent of our lively industry. We have examples as abstract and conceptual in 2D as the hypnotic ‘Zima Blue’ or realism of rubbing the eyes like ‘Snow in the desert’. Even works that are difficult to describe as ‘The witness’.

Some have become small icons of the networks, others have not enjoyed the deserved recognition among such a cloud of colleagues. We can opt for the humor of seeing Hitler die in various different ways in ‘Alternative Histories’, the drama of ‘Beyond Aquila’, even the existentialism of ‘The Drowned Giant’, ‘Zima Blue’ or ‘Good Hunting’.

Perhaps if a common sense had to be described to this set of short films, it would be that of impact. ‘Love, Death & Robots’ are a truly powerful set of works that never leave you indifferent, sci-fi pills full of surprising endings and, very often, extraordinary action sequences. A real treat for lovers of futuristic stories full of legends, robots, apocalypse and humanism. With enough security, we could say that it is the most unique proposal of Netflix’s own production. You should not miss it but, as our time is what it is and no short film has to do with the other, we have decided to make this top to, according to our tastes, indicate from less to more, the chapters of ‘Love, Death & Robots’ that you must not miss.

26 Shelter

Michael B. Jordan stars in one of the simplest shorts in the anthology. It is about a pilot who, after a battle, arrives wounded at a space shelter. Everything would be fine if there was not a robot in that place who wanted to kill him.

25 Soul Eater

French short full of common places in terms of its characters and with a too trite ending. His jokes, his bloody dracula and, well, the cats save the ballot.

24 The Ice Age

The only short in the anthology whose much of the image is totally real, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Topher Grace play a couple who discover a little world in their freezer. As predictable as it is cute.

23 The Landfill

With a very particular humor, this ode to the trash and the landfill yokels should have its audience. Of English production, the best thing is to see how the lord of the bank is distracted until his dirty end. Oh, and you’ve never seen such droopy and well-animated testicles in 3D.

22 Ice

With a really interesting and unrealistic 2D aesthetic, this story about a couple of brothers in search of space whales advances a world that looks much more exciting than what it ends up showing.

21 yogurt to power

Interesting Spanish short film that changes the futuristic dominance structure of machines and computers for world control of a yogurt. Seeing as there are already more frozen yogurt shops than ice cream parlors, it may be too late to stop them.

20 blind spot

A train assault adventure reinvented in a future full of robots and surprising weapons, with some more than successful dialogue and an ending that manages to take by surprise despite being more than typical.

19 Lucky 13

Space war story starring a digitized Samira Wiley (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’), is a nice pill of epic battles and great piloting scenes. But make no mistake, it is above all a tribute to a machine, rather to its personality.

18 Helping hand

If ‘Gravity’ were a short film it would be very similar to this story about how an astronaut tries to return to her ship after being adrift, while her oxygen is depleted.

17 The Drowned Giant

JG Ballard’s account that here does not quite reach the desired depth. However, a beautiful little story about how the extraordinary is engulfed by ordinary life.

16 The Tall Grass

Fantastic story that keeps its best asset in its brevity, tells the moment when a passenger gets off a train in the middle of nowhere to find a horrible secret. A horror story with the air of a Christmas story.

15 Metamorphosis

Yes, you can mix warlike friendship, racism and werewolves. What’s more, it should be done whenever possible. That is what this story tells of werewolf soldiers, more marginalized by their battalion than by their enemies.

14 Throughout the House

What if Santa Claus was a hideous monster instead of a lovable, chubby bearded man with flushed cheeks? As long as he brings us what we have asked, everyone is happy.

13 Night of Sea Creatures

Poetic and tragic nocturnal adventure about two travelers stranded in the desert who run into the spirits of the sea that, millions of years ago, populated the arid landscape.

12 Alternative Stories

We admit, Tarantino willing, that we all like to see Hitler die. Here it is turned into a nice drawing to show us six alternative deaths, and their surprising results in history.

11 Automated customer service

Perhaps the best humorous pill of season 2, this lady and her little dog will look very black to stop their robot cleaner, which has been put into killer mode. Anything that goes against customer service phone services, in favor.

10 Evolutionary response

The greatest technical and visual waste of the second season is in charge of this spectacular story where humans are immortal with the sole condition of not reproducing. The protagonist, consequently, is in charge of executing the children of those who continue to do so. Interesting story about the limits of human evolution that, however, ends up falling towards its outcome in more common places than we expected.

9 The Secret War

What if the Russians, while fighting the Nazis, were also fighting demons? That question, which no one has asked so far, makes up this great Hungarian war action short film that takes advantage of the atmosphere of World War II to set a bloody and epic battle of a heroic group of Soviet soldiers against a cloud of monsters.

8 Suits

Simple and effective story about space farmers in their fight against murderous monsters that come to destroy their livestock. Small doses of epic, a lot of action and careful moments of friendship and humanity to finish a short that gives more than it promises.

7 Beyond Aquila

With an extraordinary visual waste and an ending that is enjoyed despite guessing in the middle of the footage, this French short is one of the most powerful of the proposal. Perhaps the final song has too much weight.

6 Sonnie’s Advantage

Tremendous action story with touches of gore, a really captivating aesthetic, its great dose of surprise and characters as short as they are trying and interesting. Pure adrenaline.

5 Snow in the desert

It could be a lost chapter of the deepest Star Wars. Its visual proposal makes one doubt whether it is 3D or Live-Action. Above her adventure of Mandalorian and Madmaxian cuts, her bitter beauty and surprisingly functional love story stand out.

4 Three robots

Not for nothing has this Spanish work become the icon of the series. Three robots visit a post-apocalyptic human city as tourists. His observations about our culture, and about cats, are as funny as they are sour and intelligent.

3 Good hunting

Asian cinema could not and should not be absent from this anthology. This South Korean short film, with a 2D anime aesthetic, mixes tradition and modernity as a legend and sci-fi. Everything to tell a story of love, sex, evolution and fidelity.

2 Zima Blue

Both the aesthetics and the message of ‘Zima Blue’ are really difficult to describe. That is why it is to be praised even more that this story about humanity and art, which ends up being pure existentialism, lasts only 9 minutes.

1 The witness

Outstanding in all its parts, it tells of the frantic pursuit of a girl, who has witnessed a murder, by the supposed murderer. An example of what cyberpunk can still give, full of iconic characters, an anthological sequence in a brothel with too many things to highlight to do it here, and an ending that further enlarges the experience.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io