Although some of them you may have already seen, many other shorts in Disney Plus are a good idea if you want to download something in a few minutes or simply if you want to have a good time watching original and quality content but without watching a complete series or movie. . In addition, Disney + allows us to access thematic short collections (Mickey, the Muppets …)

Short circuit

Short Circuit is a Disney + program in which any studio has a voice to come up with an idea and develop your own short. It is a collection of fourteen original short films from the streaming platform, a project that seeks to give voice to any animation expert or anyone with knowledge to create their own story. As they explained from the company at the time, it is a series of short films created byr the different areas of Disney Animation Studios where anyone could launch an idea and where the creators can experiment with the theme they want. Thus a total of fourteen creations of about five or six minutes are born that we can see for the first time in Disney Plus.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2020

Duration: Between 5 and 7 minutes per chapter

Age: For all ages

See Short Circuit at Disney +

Beam

Bao is one of the best Disney Plus shorts, a Pixar short that got the Oscar for best short film. He manages to show us, in just seven minutes, the anguish felt with the “empty nest syndrome”, a feeling that many mothers feel when their children get older and leave home. The short, which was screened before the movie The Incredibles 2, shows us what the relationship between ‘mother and son’ is like and how it changes as the latter grows. Overprotection and difficulty recognizing that you have already grown or that you can leave home. A short film that will thrill fathers, mothers and children and one of the essentials.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2018

Duration: 7 minutes

Age: For all ages

See Bao at Disney +

Piper

We met the famous Pixar bird just before the screening in cinemas of Finding Dory, in 2016. One of the best shorts from Pixar and, of course, one of the best shorts from Disney Plus. Like Bao, Piper got the Oscar for best short film and in six minutes it shows us the importance of the family or of the parents in the lives of the children but also the fact of being able to overcome fears on their own, face fears or discover the world without anyone doing it for U.S. Six minutes of a story which has conquered everyone since its launch in 2016.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2016

Duration: 6 minutes

Age: For all ages

See Piper at Disney +

Purl

Purl is a ball of wool that has just been get to work for a new company and in which there are only men and in which he will try to fit in among his peers. Purl will have to fit into a world where it doesn’t seem hollow, she will have to find a way to be accepted and will do its best but he will put aside his true appearance and personality to achieve it. This short, available on Disney Plus and directed by a woman, shows us the difficulty of adapting to new environments but also the importance of not ceasing to be ourselves to fit in.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2019

Duration: 12 minutes

Age: For all ages

See Purl at Disney +

Flying

His son is different from the others and his father will try to away from other people to avoid being judged, pointed out. Fly is one of the best Disney Plus shorts and seeks to give voice and visibility to people who have autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other parents with children as the protagonist. In the short, nine minutes, it will show us the difficulty of some parents to assume or understand that their children are different from others and that nothing happens because they are.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2019

Duration: 9 minutes

Age: For all ages

See Fly at Disney +

Lou

Lou screened before Cars 3 in theaters and talks about bullyng and bullying. No one at school is capable of confronting the bully except the lost and found box. He has scared the entire yard and steals all the toys from his classmates, but the lost and found box will take shape to show him what he cannot do while also showing us how to behave with the other classmates at school and bring out kindness.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2017

Duration: 6 minutes

Age: For all ages

See Lou on Disney Plus

Fiesta-Saurio Rex

Bonnie has left Rex in the bathroom and the famous dinosaur from Toy Story will take advantage to throw a big party without going back to the room. A short film with the well-known Pixar characters who, like most who star, promises us laughter during the seven minutes it lasts. Rex and the bath toys will celebrate a party in which there will be no lack of music, dances, colored lights and foam and bubbles everywhere.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2018

Duration: 7 minutes

Age: For over 6 years old

See Fiesta-Saurio Rex at Disney +

Your friend the rat

Ratouille is one of the best animated films, with the famous chef Remy as the protagonist. In this short film, for all audiences and released in 2007, both Remy and her brother Emile will dedicate themselves to giving us arguments about why humans and rats should not face each other but should get along. Beyond being a fun short, it is a brief history with curiosities very interesting history or science. We will learn, for example, when the rats arrived in the United States or which are the first rats that arrived in Europe, what type the animals were and what path they followed. It also makes a complete portrait of the relationship between humans and rats in a didactic and endearing way.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year 2007

Duration: 12 minutes

Age: For all ages

See Your friend the rat in Disney Plus

Moon

Father and grandfather take the protagonist of The Moon for the first time to work with them: collect the stars that fall on the moon. Another short film that seeks to show us the importance of parents in the development of children and how they learn and copy the acts of adults. The Moon emphasizes the fact of continually explaining to children how to do everything, when to do it, where to do it … without letting go of the decision or allowing them to develop their creativity or their own method, even if the end is the same that was pursued.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2018

Duration: 6 minutes

Age: For all ages

See The Moon at Disney +

birdies

Pajaritos is one of the great classic Disney shorts and won the Oscar for best animated short film. Released almost twenty years ago and with only three minutes of duration, Pajaritos is the story of an electric cable in which the birds perch and that seeks to emphasize inclusion or integration among all in order to coexist correctly and in peace. Tolerance and integration are the keys to one of Pixar’s best-known shorts in which birds will have to avoid falling.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2001

Duration: 3 minutes

Age: For all ages

See Little Birds at Disney Plus

Jack Jack Attacks

The famous baby of The Incredibles is the protagonist of Jack Jack Attacks to show us the powers of a family of superheroes. The little bald baby will make a babysitter suffer with a hard task. A very fun short of just five minutes where the baby will be able to disappear, break the bars of his crib or change rooms without touching the floor and going through the walls.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year 2005

Duration: 5 minutes

Age: For over 9 years old

See Jack Jack Attacks on Disney Plus

Presto

Presto premiered in theaters just before the movie Wall-E and tells us about the fight between a magician and a rabbit and the conflicts between them to work together. How not to work as a team and how we should not look only for our interests. Although he did not get the statuette, Presto was nominated for Best Animated Short Film at the Oscars of the Year for its release.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year 2008

Duration: 5 minutes

Age: For all ages

See Presto at Disney +

Day and night

Day and night, on a black background, are the protagonists of one of the best Disney + shorts Created by Pixar and lasting only five minutes and with an almost unbeatable aesthetic that will show us the daily moments that, as its name suggests, occur during the day and also at night.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year 2009

Duration: 5 minutes

Age: For all ages

See Day and Night at Disney +

Riley’s first date?

Riley is the star of the movie Del Revés And in this short, one of the best shorts on Disney Plus, Riley is now twelve years old and facing her first date. How will your parents’ emotions be when they assume that the little girl is already a teenager? A very funny seven-minute short in which we will have a good time with the well-known emotions Asco, Fear, Joy, Sadness and Fury.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year 2012

Duration: 6 minutes

Age: For all ages

See Riley’s first date? at Disney Plus

Wash

Just before Del Revés Lava was screened, a Pixar short film that shows us the love story between two volcanoes on a tropical Pacific island. A short film that, according to its creator James Ford Murphy, was inspired by the figure of Israel Kamakawiwoo’le (IZ), known for his version of Somewhere over the rainbow. Also, the ukulele beat that accompanies the story will inevitably remind us of him. Lava is a tribute to the island but also to one of its most important characters.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year 2012

Duration: 6 minutes

Age: For all ages

See Lava at Disney +

The adventures of Bo Peep

Bo Peep wore missing from Toy Story 2 but he is one of the great characters in Toy Story 4, the latest film in the Pixar saga. Where has he been all this time? This eleven-minute short gives us answers: what happened to her life since we last saw her until today. An exclusive short from the streaming platform that is, without a doubt, one of the best shorts of Disney Plus and one of the most anticipated original content from service.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2020

Duration: 11 minutes

Age: For all ages

See The Adventures of Bo Peep

Hawaii Holidays

The protagonists of Toy Story return to the fray in this Disney Plus short film in which everyone hopes to spend a vacation in Hawaii. Ken and Barbie pretended to enjoy those vacations but they finally can’t. To compensate, Woody and Buzz and the others will have to prepare an impromptu vacation without leaving home. A fun short film that follows the usual trend of Pixar films.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year 2011

Duration: 6 minutes

Age: For all ages

View Hawaii Vacation at Disney Plus

Mike’s new car

Mike Wazowsky is one of Pixar’s most beloved characters and is also the protagonist of this four-minute short, released in 2002 and now available on Disney Plus, in which Mike shows his friend Sulley his new car and it will not stop showing off how well equipped it is. As always with these two characters on screen and even if it’s a short story, the laughs are guaranteed.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2018

Duration: 4 minutes

Age: For over 6 years old

See Mike’s New Car

Short Collections

Mickey Mouse Shorts

Classic Mickey Mouse, Minnie and the rest shorts are at Disney Plus in four seasons and almost eighty different shorts of less than ten minutes. The classic Disney characters arrive in this series of shorts that narrates the adventures of the characters of all time and that It is perfect to see with the family, for the most nostalgic but also for the new ones.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2013 – 2017

Shorts: Four seasons, 76 episodes

Duration: Between 6 and 10 minutes for each short

Age: For over six years

See Mickey Mouse – Shorts at Disney +

Adventures of Marvel Superheroes

In five-minute shorts, Spider-Man and other Marvel superheroes explain lessons they’ve been learning throughout their career as superheroes. In cartoon format, the famous characters star in all kinds of moral adventures.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2017

Shorts: One season, 10 episodes

Duration: About 5 minutes for each short

Age: For over six years

See Adventures of Marvel Superheroes at Disney +

Gravity Falls Shorts

Gravity Falls is one of the best series you can see on Disney Plus. A funny series for any age, with endearing characters. Dipper and Mabel go to their uncle’s house to spend a season and discover that something is happening in town. Beyond the series, available on the streaming platform, you can also see this collection of 17 shorts in just four minutes Designed for small free holes or if you want to download them to see them offline.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year 2013

Shorts: One season, 17 episodes

Duration: 4 minutes per chapter

Age: For over six years

See Gravity Falls Shorts at Disney Plus

Star Wars Rebels – Shorts

With the theme of Star Wars and beyond the Star Wars Rebels series itself, this collection of four shorts presents us with the crew of the starship Ghost, that defends all those who cannot fight for themselves. Star Wars Rebels is one of the best Disney Plus Star Wars series and has four seasons and 75 half-hour episodes. If you don’t want to see something that long or just want to try if you like the theme or the drawings, these four shorts are hardly they last four minutes each.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year 2014

Shorts: One season, four episodes

Duration: About 4 minutes for each short

Age: For over six years

See Star Wars Rebels – Shorts at Disney +

Elena of Avalor – Shorts

With three-minute shorts, this Elena of Avalor collection tells us about the adventures of a teenage princess that with 16 years she will have to combine her life as a princess, her family and the usual problems of adolescence. Along with the creatures of the kingdom or traveling to Vallestrella, Elena will have to face all the problems or villains that cross her path in these twenty shorts.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2017 – 2018

Shorts: Two seasons, twenty chapters

Duration: About 3 minutes for each short

Age: For all ages

Watch Elena of Avalor – Shorts at Disney Plus

Children’s songs – Shorts

Disney Junior has its own collection of shorts at Disney + in which we can see twenty different shorts with songs for the smallest of the house and with famous characters from the Disney Junior channel. Only three minutes for each video in which we will see Mickey, Dr. Toys or Bingo and Rolly as protagonists. The classic children’s songs are recreated here with drawings intended for preschoolers and in a collection of adorable and catchy shorts.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2017 – 2018

Shorts: One season, twenty shorts

Duration: About 3 minutes for each short

Age: For all ages

View Disney Junior Music Children’s Songs – Shorts at Disney Plus

To play with the puppies – Short

Bingo and Rolly are Disney’s famous little dogs, and they also have their own collection of shorts at Disney Plus. Chapters of only four minutes in which puppies will enjoy all kinds of adventures in the garden. A series of shorts focused on young children preschool and perfect for a few minutes of television if you are not looking for a long series to get hooked on.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2018

Shorts: One season, eight shorts

Duration: About 4 minutes for each short

Age: For all ages

See Playing with puppies – Shorts at Disney Plus

Star Wars Forces of Destiny – Shorts

Star Wars heroines are the stars of this collection of Disney + shorts. A collection of unpublished stories in which they are the protagonists. This is how we will see, in animated format, how Jyn Erso, Leia, Rey, Sabine Wren, Padme Admidala or Ahsoka Tano are the protagonists of these adventures of only three or four minutes duration. Star Wars fans have in this collection of shorts a mandatory viewing with around thirty stories that have nothing to do with the original story of the movies except for its protagonists.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2017 – 2018

Shorts: Two seasons, 32 short

Duration: Between 3 and 5 minutes for each short

Age: For over 6 years old

Watch Star Wars Force of Destiny at Disney Plus

Shorts Muppet Babies Teach and count

Adorable baby dolls arrive in their baby version in this collection of ten shorts designed for babys or preschool children. Gustavo, Peggy, Gonzo and the others star in four-minute shorts in which they enjoy the game room while reviewing basic lessons for the little ones. Simple dialogues, music and catchy songs.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2018

Shorts: One season, ten shorts

Duration: About 4 minutes for each short

Age: For all ages

View Muppet Babies Shorts at Disney Plus