The best series of the entire HBO catalog

Here are the best series from the HBO catalog

Whether you want to enjoy it television talent that came from The Sopranos, as if you want to know current successes, such as Westworld, let us choose from our eight proposals.

The SopranosFriendsGame of ThronesWestworldThe Handmaid’s Tale30 coinsChernobylHomeland

The Sopranos

Obviously, it was impossible to recommend a series on HBO Spain and not tell you about the reference series of the genre. The life of one of the mafia families most famous of the small screen has been so award winning What acclaimed by the public and leaves us the legacy of the great James gandolfini, died a few years ago, and that made Tony in one more member of our family. If you have a habit bribe, threaten and go to the psychologist looking for advice. Unforgettable ending to an unforgettable series.

Year: 1999 Seasons: 6 Episodes available: 86 Approximate duration: 55 minutes

Friends

One of HBO’s reference series, that many people know each other from top to bottom and that is impossible not to recommend, was all the rage at the end of the last century. On this occasion, we will meet a group of friends, in the wonderful city of New York, which have already become part of our life. If you’ve been hiding or hiding in a bunker for the past 20 years, you should give one of the most important comic series in television history.

Year: 1994 Seasons: 10 Episodes: 235 Approximate duration: 20 minutes

Game of Thrones

We could do some curious introduction for this title, but it gives me that you are not among the tiny group of people who do not know, at least in a more basic aspect, what Game of Thrones is about. If you like the fantasy, the medieval tales, but that take us to alternative universes where everything is possible, the dragons, the class and nation struggles and, in short, you want to join the club of those who adore the series, I will not entertain you anymore and I leave it to your choice when to start enjoying this masterpiece.

Year: 2011 Seasons: 8 Episodes available: 73 Approximate duration: 55 minutes

Westworld

The creator of the unforgettable novel Jurassic Park, Michael crichton, it was also the mind that built the world of Westworld and that now HBO offers us to the amazement of spectators and visitors. What do you think would happen if I told you that there is a theme park, giant in extension and with robots as inhabitants of the same, being these the first artificial intelligences able to act on their own? East dystopian world confronts us with technology, aware of its existence, and at the fear of human being from be destroyed by machines, created by their own hands.

Year: 2016 Seasons: 3 Episodes available: 28 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

The Handmaid’s Tale

If there is a long-lived television series that shows how could our society be in the hands of dictatorial governments, which seek to oppress those who cannot fend for themselves and make life easier for those who have power, fortune or both, that series is The Handmaid’s Tale. In this story, which I won’t tell you too much about, the world population already It is not barely fertile, with which the few women that can have offspring are kidnapped to serve their new owners. Will rebellion be possible among a minority of maids subject to their masters?

Year: 2017 Seasons: 4 Episodes available: 47 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

30 coins

We are before one of the great Spanish series for that HBO has recently bet to add to its catalog and from now on we warn you that it is not an ordinary series, which we already sensed knowing that it is Alex de la Iglesia who is behind its creation. I tell you the ingredients: religion catholic, monsters, Apocalypse Y coins mystical. Now, you are the one who decides if you join the group of believers or if you do not approach the Spanish proposal most brazen of recent times.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 60 minutes

Chernobyl

The bet of HBO by miniseries, where we find spectacular stories, it is clear and the title at hand is one of the best examples of the great job of the North American platform. Of course, the foundations on which the story started were perfect to build a intense narrative, since we have one of the biggest nuclear disasters of our history, the fall of communism in Europe and the deception of the population. Whatever your reason for approaching Chernobyl, be careful of wear your anti radiation suit.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 5Approximate duration: 60 minutes

Homeland

Few introductions need this miniseries, based on the novel by Fernando Aramburu, and that explores the pain caused by the terrorist gang ETA during his hardest time, within two Basque families. Controversy aside, the series has achieved unite critics and audiences, in addition to performing a exercise of expiation of pain and tragedy that has been lived for decades in our country. One more step to forget the troubles that the madness of terrorism caused in the citizenship and that have been turned into a audiovisual collection piece.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 60 minutes

