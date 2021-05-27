The best series of the entire Disney + catalog

If you thought that the Mickey Mouse platform only housed drawings from our childhood, take a look at his best series.

The disney irruption in the panorama of streaming platforms It was a great revolution, not only because of the amount of original content that was going to be exclusively anchored to its subscribers, but also because of the sagas and North American networks that were going to bet their future content on Disney +. It is impossible that you are not a fan of any of their great pillarshow could it be Star wars, Marvel, National Geographic or Pixar, with what we will look for, just as we did recommending the best original Disney films, the indispensable series for those of you who love the North American platform.

Do not think that we will be too obvious, evidently we will not big hits of recent times, but we are going to try to do our bit and propose Some Titles that maybe you did not know that were available in Disney +.

You are going to hallucinate with some of our proposals to see at Disney +

If you thought it was all going to be animation, you should take a look at the survivors of a plane crash, in Lost, to the mysteries that terrified us in File X or to the indispensable The Mandalorian.

The XM-Files.ODOKCosmosDuck AdventuresScarlet Witch and VisionThe SimpsonsThe Mandalorian

Lost

Impossible to name the best Disney + series without starting, thanks to his alliance with Star, with Lost. One of the series that changed the television landscape at the beginning of the century, thanks to his followers and internet forums, he offers us a story about redemption, survival and the best and worst of the human being. The starting point places us in a plane crash, where the survivors must do their best to find their way back home, in a Island what’s hidding mysteries too important to go abroad.

Year: 2004 Seasons: 6 Episodes available: 118 Approximate duration: 40 minutes

File X

When it comes to talking about mystery series, science fiction and paranormal investigations, no one in their right mind would highlight any other title ahead of File X. The series that elevated David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson What Mulder and Scully is already a contemporary classic of American fiction and television. In their argument, the FBI assigns a couple of agents to a new division, who will be in charge of investigating strange phenomena, as both detectives begin to unmask terrible conspiracies.

Year: 1993 Seasons: 11 Episodes available: 217 Approximate duration: 45 minutes

MODOK

Marvel has always been synonymous with superheroes and villains closer to ordinary people, despite their incredible powers, with proposals, especially in the North American market, that were quite close to their way of life. Few times have we had the immense pleasure of meeting a evil, with all the letters, make it so fun What irreverent on the largest comic book company spectrum, with permission from DC. This villain transgress everything we knew to date and your bet comes in the form of Stop-motion, a lot violence Y comedy intended for adult audience.

Year: 2021Seasons: 1Episodes available: 1Approximate duration: 25 minutes

Cosmos

Carl sagan, one of the scientists who have helped people like you and us to know a little more about the secrets of the universe, He already used the word cosmos to offer us one of the best documentary series in history and it is now when Neil deGrasse Tyson has taken the relief and has invited a whole new generation to marvel at what we do not know about the world and the universe that surrounds us. We will have the opportunity to learn more about our galaxy, the stars that surround us or the future of humanity.

Year: 2014 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 13 Approximate duration: 40 minutes

Duck adventures

The childhood of children born in the 80’s are remembered by mythical animation series, among which was this wonderful adventure, where we will have the opportunity to follow the Uncle Scrooge and his nephews in adventures around the world, always with a group of thugs on the lookout for the fortune of the McPato clan and with the courageous help of Gadget Duck and Bubba. Perfect adventures for the whole family.

Year: 1989 Seasons: 2 Episodes available: 35 Approximate duration: 20 minutes

Scarlet Witch and Vision

The Marvel’s first major original series on Disney + offers us a portrait of USA during the last 80 years, while we accompany Wanda and Vision in the events that happened after the final battle between Thanos and The Avengers. Why do you both know behave from so strange way? Could it be that we are living in a alternate reality or everything is part of a more ambitious plan, of which we have no record? All these doubts will be cleared in one of the series of the year on Disney +.

Year: 2021 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 9 Approximate duration: 40 minutes

The Simpson

If we told you that talking about Lost or the X Files was almost talking about content that everyone had heard at some point, I think The Simpson represent part of the childhood and adolescence, also adult stage, of millions of people throughout the world and in different generations. The life of the Simpson family, after decades on the air, is so well known that many know their episodes by heart, we all have our Favorite characters and no one doubts that it is one of the most important animation series from the history of television.

Year: 1989 Seasons: 32 Episodes available: 731 Approximate duration: 20 minutes

The Mandalorian

We finished, it was more than evident, with the series that raised Disney + in its beginnings as a streaming content platform and that brings us closer to the history of one of the characters what more will be talked about in the modern stage of Star wars. This Mandalorian, who dedicates his life to obtaining rewards for risky missions, you will run into a subject what will change your destiny forever, the adorable Baby yoda, nickname inherited from the internet. After two seasons broadcast, we can affirm that we are facing one of the most spectacular and essential series of recent years, with chapters that already form part of television history.

Year: 2019Seasons: 2Episodes available: 16Approximate duration: 45 minutes

