The best series of the entire Amazon Prime Video catalog

When it comes to big series, Amazon’s streaming platform offers incredible alternatives.

It’s a powerful way to start an article, plus we have the responsibility to choose carefully the series that we will include in our list, this of naming the best series of a platform, this time it was the turn of Amazon Prime Video, but we do not lose heart. We are convinced that we have chosen a great variety of genres, comedy, thriller or science fiction, and that our bet on the big series is a winner, in the same way that we thought we were right when we recommend the best documentaries on the North American platform.

Get closer to the best fiction, with masterpieces of the modern comedy, with ribbons of Superheros whom you do not want to admire or with fantasy novel adaptations that will make your head explode, all on the streaming platform of Amazon.

You will conjugate the verb freak out with this list of series recommendations on Amazon Prime Video

Whether you are willing to believe in alternate worlds, as in The Man in the High Castle, as if you need to breathe with a breath of air of comedy, at The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, we have the best Amazon Prime Video series waiting for you.

The Office

Without a doubt, and whoever says otherwise will have to do with us, we are before one of the most popular comedies of the beginning of the century and one of the television series that memes and parodies It has managed to export all over the internet. If you thought that the life in an office was boring, maybe that’s your day to day, you should discover how a unpresentable boss and a series of workers, to each less sane, could make up the worst squad ever of humanity.

Year: 2005 Seasons: 9 Episodes available: 188 Approximate duration: 20 minutes

The Boys

When the comic book world Meets him movie theater wave TV, at least in the present day, there is a good chance that we will have a assured success In hands. However, this adaptation of the homonymous comic It is not the adaptation of a story of heroes and villains, or, at least, not of the heroes and villains that we are used to, being a group of outlaws those who will take care of look for the tickle yet superhero group, who are not a role model for society, in addition to having a thousand and one secrets to hide.

Year: 2019Seasons: 2Episodes available: 17Approximate duration: 60 minutes

Fleabag

If you were wanting to see one refreshing comedy, that he does not mind trampling on any cliché that comes to mind and that has a star of the direction and the scripts as it is Phoebe Waller-Bridge, then you must give this TV series a try. When you are one young english woman, with a job somewhat bland, a sex life that has its ups and downs and with a family that does not drink the winds for you either, you only have take refuge in the sense of humor and speak directly to the viewer.

Year: 2016Seasons: 2Episodes available: 12Approximate duration: 20 minutes

Too old to die young

One of the great series of the year 2019 presents us with a story of revenge, abuse of power and mysticism, through the gaze of an incredible protagonist such as Miles teller and the address of the special, and of unpronounceable name, Nicolas Winding Refn. Under a hypnotic style, many of his scenes are slow exposures of harsh realities that we do not like to observe, this series will take us into a spiral of violence with the right rhythm to catch air, like someone who drowns without knowing how to swim.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 10Approximate duration: 80 minutes

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

If the television series could be defined with characters, the vivid portrait of this work would have the face of Rachel Brosnahan, the undisputed cornerstone of North American production and that will take us on a journey through the USA of the decade of the 50’s, where a woman, dishonorably divorced from her husband, wanted stand out in the world of comedy and managed, in addition to fending for herself, to be able to lift people from their seats and us from the sofa, breaking into applause.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 3 Episodes available: 26 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Undone

From a peculiar point of view, that of a fiction series which cannot be considered animation, but which does not show us actors and actresses with their real faces, we find a different production, both because of the mounting technique used and because of a plot that borders, on many occasions, the fantasy genre, simply to accompany the protagonist of the story, Soul, who suffers a traffic accident and that, after waking up, will start to see his father, already passed away, and embark on a travel beyond time.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 20 minutes

The Man in the High Castle

How about finding yourself in a world, after the Second World War, which has like victors from the contest to Nazis and Japanese? This is the premise from which this story starts, based on the novel homonymous of Philip K. Dick, and that will put us in the skin of a young woman, which will be transported to a terrible conspiracy, in a strange world. A mysterious character, which has some ribbons that many people would kill for, holds the key to unlocking the mystery of an alternate reality as conflictive as it is mind-boggling.

Year: 2015 Seasons: 4 Episodes available: 40 Approximate duration: 60 minutes

Invincible

We want to end this ready of recommendations of series available in Amazon Prime Video, with a animation series, which is not for that reason suitable for children, and that will lead us to meet a dad and a child with Superpowers. When the young apprentice begins to see how powers make an appearance, he will have to start collaborating with his father, although a fact will make that everything you know changes forever.

Year: 2021 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 8 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

