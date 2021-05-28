the best series of queens and royalty of the platform

If you want to feel what it means to have power, we show you how these queens do not leave anyone indifferent.

Talk about princesses, as a romantic term, tends to take us back to the childhood and allows us to explore a time to imagine fairytale castles and majestic thrones. The royalty, especially in our continent, it is more than just bedtime stories and they have become a very important part of the history of many countries, including Spain, of course. If you want to know gripping stories, by way of fiction, or how some royal princesses had trouble accepting their situation, we invite you to join this walk through golden ages through the female gaze, as we have already shown you with the recommendations of series with female protagonism.

Dare to defy conventions you had about royalty and the role of princesses in it and let us show you the Netflix series that best reflect the advancement of women in a world dominated by men, with works that will invite you to feel part of legendary stories.

Princesses, fiction and reality, coexist among us and this list is a sample of it

Whether you want to enjoy some of the best documentaries about the figure of Diana of Wales, in The Story of Diana, as if you prefer the fantastic elements that surround vintage stories, at Outlander, we have the princess series perfect for you and available in Netflix.

The Crown

It is very difficult to find lovers of cinema and series television, who have not ever heard of one of the crown jewels on Netflix, that we recommend less than we should, and that narrates the recent history of the British royal familyAlthough, believe us, you won’t get bored with the English way of life. Quite the opposite. From the first season, which addresses the queen elizabeth wedding and the consecration of Winston churchill as Prime Minister, until the last season premiered, where the arrival of Lady Di to the royal family breaks the strict schemes of the monarchy, you will have hours of entertainment and digital joy to soak up the recent history of our most particular neighbors.

Year: 2016 Seasons: 4 Episodes available: 40 Approximate duration: 60 minutes

The Story of Diana

The character of Diana of Wales, one of the best known princesses on the world scene, always had the controversy face, both for his relationship with the British royal family as for your tragic death, more than 20 years ago. In this biographical documentary, available in Netflix, in a couple of episodes, we will discover unpublished interviews with members of his family, including his brother, and how they media they collaborated for erase the smile from his sad and unforgettable face.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 2 Approximate duration: 80 minutes

Outlander

This epic tale follows in the footsteps of Claire Randall, a combat nurse who for some reason is transported in space-time to mid 18th century. Based on a series of romantic and fantasy novels, this television series delves into Claire’s relationship with two male characters, a romance through time with brushstrokes of fantasy and time. If you enjoy period series and female protagonism, but You don’t want to see the same old thing, I think this could be a great choice for you.

Year: 2014 Seasons: 6 Episodes available: 42 Approximate duration: 65 minutes

(Disenchantment

When we hear the name of Matt Groening, we all remember great chapters of The Simpsons, one of the animated series that has marked an era on television. On this occasion, under the same baton, we find a story of princesses and castles, although with the acid humor to which those responsible have accustomed us. Princess Tiabeanie, Bean to friends, will live catastrophic adventures from the hand of an elf named Elfo and a demon named Luci. It is not a princess to use, but there are those who need a princess like that.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 3 Episodes available: 30 Approximate duration: 30 minutes

The Royal House of Windsor

If you thought that with Game of Thrones you had heard, seen and felt everything necessary to fully understand the power struggles between great monarchs and vast territories, get ready to really know the history of one of the greatest monarchical dynasties of the last centuries, which still stand. In this series, available in Netflix, we will begin by placing ourselves in the First World War, with the abdication of Edward VIII, reaching today, where we will know how the Prince Charles faces Queen Elizabeth.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 1 Available Episodes: 6 Approximate Duration: 45 minutes

My only love song

Not everything can be reigns and royalty of the European court. On this occasion, to give this list of recommendations a heterogeneity that is appreciated, we present a TV series that will take us to the far East on a trip, which will not only be physical, but will show us how time can be altered, if it is love. A rude actress of South Korea stars in a drama based on the princess pyeong-gang, but soon his fate will change, as an unfortunate van getaway will end with a mysterious time travel.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 20 Approximate duration: 30 minutes

The Bridgertons

One of the series what else success have had across the planet recently, at least at the time we are writing this article, it is also one of the romantic dramas most interesting and irreverent we have come across. In case you don’t know the story, based on the Julia Quinn novels, we will fully enter the aristocracy of London of Regency period and we will meet young people who are fully involved in the game of arranged marriages, with a high dose of sensuality In each chapter.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 60 minutes

Versailles

We end this list of recommendations with a drama with french accent, which has been incorporated into the Netflix catalog thanks to its dizzying success, since it has several seasons behind it. On this occasion, the action will place us in the XVII century, with the building of the majestic Versailles palace, at the request of Louis XIV, and all the intrigues and problems that this work caused in the French court of the time.

Year: 2015 Seasons: 3 Episodes available: 30 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

