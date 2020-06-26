1 – Succession

Excellent scripts that combine drama and comedy are the basis of this series that uses its plot as an excuse to show off dialogues, characters, luxury and twisted insults in each installment. The second season of the Roy family’s history and the fight for succession in their media empire has not had a bad chapter, or even a regular one. Everything fits into a series the sea of ​​enjoyable. How we like to hate all his characters and see the stabs that get behind and in the face. HBO has found gold again. (On HBO Spain).

2 – Fleabag

The second season of this comedy could share first place with Succession perfectly. The creation of Phoebe Waller-Bridge has found the formula to give a very interesting and highly clever twist to romantic comedy and the use of the breaking of the fourth wall. The viewer gets into the mind of his tongue-tied protagonist to be a direct witness of the complicated relationship he has with his family and the progress in his relationship with a priest. And, on top, Andrew Scott. All good. (On Amazon Prime Video).

Trailer for the second season of ‘Fleabag’.

3 – Watchmen

The reinterpretation of the popular comic that Damon Lindelof has proposed has been settled on a very high note and that expectations were very high after The Leftovers. Each episode was an adventure that revealed keys to interpret a whole full of references to comics. A puzzle full of great moments that has managed to satisfy both connoisseurs of the original universe and novices. Its complexity has crowned it in a year in which superheroes, with The Umbrella Academy, The Boys or Doom Patrol, have shown that they still have a lot to say. (On HBO Spain).

4 – Chernobyl

The best horror series this year has been this drama based on the Ukraine nuclear power plant accident. Beyond its great scripts, what really impacts these five episodes is the creation of its atmosphere, with a fundamental role of a soundtrack obtained from sounds recorded in an abandoned plant. Everything is creepy in this production that invites you to also reflect on the treatment of information and the responsibility of the authorities. (On HBO Spain).

5 – The Crown

The third season of the series focused on the life of the Queen of England begins with one of the best television moments of the year by showing through two labels the change of the leading actress. His relief and that of the rest of the cast has worked very well in what is still one of the most luxurious, well-kept and, without a doubt, best-written productions today. That we take for granted that The Crown is great should not make us forget that it is and the enormous merit that it has to maintain the level delivery after delivery. (On Netflix).

Trailer for the third season ‘The Crown’.

6 – This is how they see us

The true stories that generate great outrage in the viewer have been one of the trends in the best series of the year. This four-episode production rocked consciences in the summer, recalling the story of the Central Park Five, African-American and Hispanic teenagers who were accused of a brutal rape for which they were convicted and served prison terms despite being innocent. They were just passing by. Or not even that. A story well told and very well interpreted, perfect for venting screaming at the screen. (On Netflix).

7 – Catastrophe

It was the beginning of the year when Sharon and Rob said goodbye to viewers forever. They are specialists in making you laugh out loud and break your heart in the same sequence. In their four seasons they built a relationship that seems so real, so natural, so fresh, that it is impossible not to be identified at times. The last installment was fun and emotional, keeping those dialogues natural and full of house brand references. A great farewell that deserves to be highlighted. (In Movistar +).

Preview of the fourth season of ‘Catastrophe’.

8 – Game of Thrones

The great television event of the year. The largest, most watched, most loved and most hated series. The passions, against and for, that raised the last episodes starring the Lannisters, Stark and company are only caused by stories that have transcended, that have jumped beyond the screen to become cultural phenomena. The last season of Game of Thrones gathered millions of viewers from around the world in front of the screen. We all saw it together. We argued, we got mad, we got excited, even sometimes everything was so dark that nothing was visible. And we did everything together. It has been the serial experience of the year and there is no doubt about that. (On HBO Spain complete. At Movistar + only three episodes available).

9 – Derry Girls

Hilarious comedy that finds laughter in the midst of the turbulent Northern Ireland of the nineties. While terrorism and politics are the biggest concern on the streets and in the news, the teenage protagonists have their heads on other things, like being on time for a Take That concert or how to take advantage of the visit of a group of Protestant boys. Wild humor, a great 90s music selection and that peculiar contrast make it a great little gem. Separate mention for the cynical (and wonderful) sister Michael. (On Netflix).

Trailer for the second season of ‘Derry Girls’.

10 – Years and Years

Without knowing what we were dealing with, Years and Years has been one of the series that has most directly hit us this year. Perhaps because of that surprise, but also because of how close that dystopian world is. Drawing on the drama of a British middle-class family, it presents the social, political, moral and technological consequences of a world, in the near future, in which extremism has seized power. So real that it gives chills and narrates with a rhythm and a tension that leaves you breathless. A pity that it has an ending that does not measure up, but the rest is brilliant. (On HBO Spain).

‘Years and years’ trailer.

11 – Euphoria

The most surprising series of the summer was a youth drama starring Zendaya. Life gives you surprises. The former Disney girl is one of the 2019 television actresses thanks to this story that has revolutionized her genre both formally and narratively. His stylistic commitment, with those makeups, that wardrobe, those lights, that music …, was a success. And the story, however remote you may be from the experiences, sufferings, drugs, anguishes and sexual exploration of generation Z, also managed to hook an older audience than that of its protagonists. (On HBO Spain).

12 – What we do in the shadows

Friends, vampires and residents of New York. The television adaptation of the cult film is even more fun than the original film. The crazy situations and dialogues start out laughing in all the episodes of this production that can please both those who already know the film of the same name and those who approach it for the first time. The energy vampire is one of the great finds of the year. And the vamp. And Guillerrrrrmo. (On HBO Spain).

Trailer for ‘What we do in the shadows’.

13 – Barry

The second season of the story of this hitman and amateur actor has improved even the first, turning him into a pressure cooker that has Barry at the center, with his insecurities and his problems with criminals of different types. Tension, thriller, dark humor and surrealism come together in a plot that allows the showcasing of its cast, especially Bill Hader and Henry Winkler. Barry has already found his own tone and knows how to handle it very well to get the most out of it. (On HBO Spain).

14 – Veep

What a great year this is for HBO, that even this position clearly dominates this classification. Its last representative on this list is the final season of this comedy that, as we said before in The Crown, not for being very good each year should fall into oblivion. His farewell was somewhat overshadowed by his coincidence with the Game of Thrones phenomenon, but Selina Meyer managed to say goodbye to television without losing level and even with a humor even more beast than on other occasions. The final episode is brilliant, with many of the guest actors who participated in the series. (At HBO Spain complete. At Movistar +, the last season).

Advance of the last season of ‘Veep’.

15 – Ramy

Young humorist Ramy Youssef is the protagonist and co-creator of this comedy that tells the story of an Egyptian-American man in his twenties residing in New Jersey who seeks his place in the world between his Islamic and Egyptian roots and life beyond his neighborhood. In addition to well-resolved gags and the interesting cultural point of view, little reflected in Western fiction, the series rises even more when it shows the world beyond Ramy, as in the chapters focused on his sister, his mother or the shock that occurs when the protagonist travels to Egypt. (In Starzplay).

16 – believe me

In the year of True Detective’s return, the detective couple who really paid off have been the stars of this series based on a true story. All part of Marie’s complaint, a young woman who claims to have been raped in her own home but who ends up withdrawing the complaint. Some time later it would be shown that a tremendous police error had been committed with her. The series is a sample of how empathy is essential when dealing with certain cases and how to treat (and how not) a victim. Believe me is the police series for the times of Me Too. Flawless performances by Merritt Wever, Toni Collette and Kaitlyn Dever. (On Netflix).

17 – Look what you have done

In national fiction there have also been very good proposals. Only two are included in this list, but if it were a little longer, there would also be titles such as Hierro, Malaka, Cuéntame or Paquita Salas. Above them we opted for the series in which Berto Romero continues to portray the tragicomedy of being a father. In the second season, the level was raised a little further with his triple somersault: now the fictional Berto is preparing a series about his life while dealing with a strong relationship crisis. The drama takes positions in this comedy that does not lose sight of its beast humor either. Like the characters themselves, the series has matured and has set the bar very high for its next season. (In Movistar +).

Preview of the second season of ‘Look what you’ve done’.

18 – Undone

The animation looks real fiction face to face in recent years with mature productions that dare to go further. In this case, the rotoscopic animation (painted on real footage, and with a cast led by Rosa Salazar and Bob Odenkirk) surprises both formally and in the background in an interesting exploration of mental illness. After suffering a car accident, Alma begins to experience visions and space-time travel accompanied by her deceased father. The series becomes an experience in which it is best to let yourself go. (On Amazon Prime Video).

19 – Perfect life

Life is not always as one expects it. Sometimes everything gets out of control and even turns upside down. And you have to cope with the consequences. That happens to the three thirty-something protagonists of this comedy created and starring Leticia Dolera. After a surprising starting point, he manages to keep the balance between humor and tenderness without falling into too much excess. A very interesting and original proposal that is most enjoyed leaving prejudices aside. Beyond the protagonist trio, the true revelation of the series is Enric Auquer, Gari in fiction, one of the best television characters of the year. (In Movistar +).

Advance of ‘Perfect Life’.

20 – Mindhunter

The atmosphere created by this peculiar policeman is unique. From its haunting credits to its photography or the stories of its three protagonists and the interrogations they carry out. To which is, without a doubt, one of the best series on Netflix, you have to give it time. As in the twisted — real — police cases that follow, you have to be patient. Their stories are emerging and hiding, some are resolved and others are pending … As in reality, things are more complicated than in a regular policeman. There is no other series like Mindhunter. (On Netflix).