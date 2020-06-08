It is a week of Historic Crew Dragon mission launched by NASA and Space X, an event that will undoubtedly be remembered as a watershed in space exploration.

Man’s fascination with space dates back many centuries and of course this fixation has been documented in various ways, from papyrus and manuscripts, to books, movies and of course television series whether based on real events or science fiction. .

That is why one week after the launch of the Crew Dragon we want to share this list with the best series, movies and documentaries in space to enjoy this weekend.

DOCUMENTARIES

Mercury 13

In 1961, after a series of rigorous tests, a select group of female pilots were left out of the race for space, a place reserved for men. The film tells the definitive story of thirteen truly remarkable women who reached for the stars but were ahead of their time. An original Netflix documentary directed by David Sington (The Fear of 13) and Heather Walsh.

Generation Mars

The original documentary from Netflix and Time Inc.The Generation of Mars is the definitive report on humanity’s future journey to Mars, seen through the eyes of teenagers who will be the first to set foot on the Red Planet, as well as the experts who are expanding the frontiers of technology and innovation within space exploration. The film accompanies a group of 15-18 year old students, preparing at the US Space and Rocket Center to be tomorrow’s engineers, astrophysicists, and astronauts.

Mission Control

Using a combination of archival footage and current interviews, this documentary explores how the Apollo control room changed the course of history in its conquest of space.

Black hole apocalypse

These astrophysicists show that black holes could hold the answers to how the universe evolved, life arose on Earth, and the human race developed.

Films

Apollo 13

Technical problems threaten the Apollo 13 lunar mission in 1971 and endanger the life of astronaut Jim Lovell and his crew in the chronicle of this true story.

Gravity

After the explosion of a satellite and the chain reaction that destroys their ship, a medical engineer and an astronaut are left alone in space and without connection to Earth.

The arrival

A linguist in charge of finding how to communicate with aliens who have arrived on Earth discovers an important relationship for humanity and for her.

Gagarin: First in space

This film tells the passage of the Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin from a poor childhood to his choice and training for the first mission of the Vostok program in 1961 to reach space.

Series

Space force

The return of Steve Carell to television, portraying the story of a group of soldiers who are charged with creating a special branch of the army called “The Space Force” and despite the fact that its creators have rejected the idea that this series is a criticism of what we are experiencing, it is impossible to think that it was not inspired by the Donald Trump Space Force.

Story: Level 1

Infographics and archival images help us to understand in a didactic and entertaining way the main scientific advances, social movements and discoveries that have changed the course of our lives.

