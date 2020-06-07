It is very likely that, if you have come this far, you will consider technology as more than just a simple tool that helps you on a day-to-day basis. “Geek”, “techie”, “technology lover”, “gadget-lover” … No matter what you call it, you’re not alone. In fact, much of the entertainment industry has focused its efforts on creating more and more content for an audience that, like you, has made technology the center of their lives.

In recent years, more and more have emerged T.V. series that put technology as the main protagonist, and that today are available on platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or HBO. In this article, we select some of the best you can see.

Mr. Robot

A classic from the series on computing and cybersecurity. In this “techno-thriller”, the story is told of Elliot Alderson –Rami Malek–, a security engineer for the Allsafe company, who ends up being recruited by a fsociety, a group of hacktivists with the mission of destroying the same company that Elliot works for.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Year: 2015

Seasons: 4

Episodes: 53

Duration approx .: 30-45 minutes.

Silicon Valley

Probably, the best technological comedy that has never been created. With an IMDb score of 8.5 stars, Silicon Valley is considered one of the best series in its category. It tells the story of Richard Hendricks, a Silicon Valley engineer who is trying to build his own company called Pied Piper with a group of friends and colleagues.

Platform: HBO

Year: 2014

Seasons: 6

Episodes: 46

Duration approx .: 30-40 minutes.

The IT Crowd

Another extremely popular tech comedy is The IT Crowd, released in 2006 and with “only” 25 episodes of 25 minutes in duration –except for a special one-hour episode–. He recounts the day to day life of a group of workers from the Reynholm industries computing department, who like good nerds despise the rest of the company, in the same way that other workers seem to despise their work. It is a true entertainment classic, worth giving a try.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2006

Seasons: 5

Episodes: 25

Duration approx .: 25 minutes.

Devs

The director of Ex Machina brings us one of the best science fiction series of the last year. In Devs we accompany Lily, a young computer engineer In charge of investigating a secret development division of the company she works for, and who believes she is involved in the disappearance of her boyfriend.

The series features a single season of eight episodes, with a duration of between 43 and 57 minutes.

Platform: HBO

Year: 2020

Seasons: one

Episodes: 8

Duration approx .: 43–57 minutes.

Altered Carbon

“In the future, human minds have been digitized and can be downloaded from one body to another.” That is the premise on which it is based Altered Carbon, one of the best science fiction series created by Netflix, based on the 2002 novel of the same name written by Richard K. Morgan. Its protagonist, Takeshi Kovacs, is a former member of the special military units, who 250 years later is reinserted into the body of the police Elias Ryker by order of the billionaire Laurens Bancroft, whose intention is to discover the origin of his –supposed– murder.

The series also has a second season released in early 2020, with eight episodes in length.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2018

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 18

Duration approx .: 45–66 minutes.

Love, Death And Robots

Created by Tim Miller, this animated series Consists of 18 science fiction, horror, or comedy chapters / short stories about love, death, and robots, all of them counted in an adult format. Each of its 18 episodes are encouraged by a totally different team, so that each one of them has a totally unique style. Its second season will be released sometime in 2020.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2019-present

Seasons: one

Episodes: 18

Duration: 15 minutes approx.

Black mirror

Could not miss one of the most popular science fiction and technology series in history. It has five seasons and twenty-two episodes, each of them starring a totally different cast, which include different stories that revolve around technology in all its forms, and how it can affect our lives, for good, and not so well.

Since the series is not linear, it is possible watch skipped episodes without fear of losing the thread – in fact, for many it is the most recommendable considering the great differences in quality between the different episodes.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2011

Seasons: 5

Episodes: 22

Duration approx .: 41–89 minutes.

Inside Bill’s Brain

Despite being a three episode documentaryInside Bill’s Brain is a must-see show for any tech and computing fanatic. In each of the three episodes the bill gates story, from his work in the creation of Microsoft with Paul Allen, to his missions to fight against climate change and to help developing countries.

