The best-selling water dispenser, practically given away with a discount of 81%

In Mexico, if you don’t have a good water filter, like the one we showed you on Yahoo Life and Style a few days ago, you have to buy bottled water to drink or cook. Right now that we are spending more time at home due to the pandemic, the handling of these large and heavy bottles becomes an issue especially if they have to be handled at all times.

A very practical solution found by users of amazon.com.mx is this water pump TECHVIDA water dispenser It works by charging it through a USB input.

This bomb TECHVIDA water dispenser has become one of the star products of Amazon Mexico by the recommendation of users (it has more than 16,000 ratings, with an average score of 4.5 out of 5).

And the great news we have for you is that right now, and just for today, it offers an offer that looks like a gift: it is lowered by 81% compared to its usual price of $ 689 pesos, so you will only pay $ 134.30, saving no more no less than $ 554.69, pesos.

What users say

“I had my reservations with this pump. Pleasantly receiving it, those doubts were cleared. It is easy to assemble, the use is very simple and safe. I love that it is USB charging because that way I save the waste of batteries and then their recycling. Without a doubt it is an excellent option, I know that there are better ones but they are more expensive, this pump has the value for money ”, wrote Antonio Huitzil Escobar, a satisfied buyer.

Another thing that stands out is that you no longer have to literally carry a large jug (20 liters), especially in the case of women or older adults.

As another consumer, Eduardo Ruiz, points out: “because I live in a house where the kitchen and services are downstairs and the bedroom is on a second level, we had to fill our cans with water and have them upstairs, mainly for the milk of the kids. With this product I only have to upload a jug and the water is easily accessible for my wife”.

How does it work?

The portable electric water pump is charged via a USB input. Once fully charged, you only have to press a button, when it turns blue the water begins to flow out of the pump nozzle.

As it has a high-density plastic casing, it can be used for cold water and can be frozen without cracking. It is easy to install as it is only placed on the pump at the nozzle of the bottle. As it is removable, it can be used in any type of bottle or transported to the office or outdoors.

Does it fit all bottles?

It has the capacity to adapt to a variety of bottles and / or carafes: 4.5L, 5L, 7.5L, 10L, 11.3L, 15L, 18.9L. This water dispenser is suitable for bottles with a diameter of 5.5-5.8cm (2.16-2.28in).

The 73 percent who have purchased this product have given it five stars qualification, that’s why it is a Amazon Choice. For example, JC Rivas, one of the users who belong to the Top 500 commentators of the site said:

“It is not screwed, but rests on the mouth of the bottle or carafe where we are going to use it, so it is easy to clean and maintain without risk of bacteria. It supplies 1 liter of water in 38 seconds, making it fast enough for home use. I have only used it in a 20-liter jug, but it is clear that it can be used in smaller capacity jugs without any problem, which also makes it useful on a picnic or barbecue “

