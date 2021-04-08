The best-selling TV soundbar on Amazon MX has an incredible price

There is nothing like a standalone sound system to enjoy the best audio experience, however, the problem is that not everyone has the space or the means to set up a multi-speaker system spread across the room.

Luckily, there are sound bars, which offer great performance with extremely easy installation, so this is perhaps an option that might interest you.

A Samsung soundbar at the best price

Samsung sound bar. Photo: aamzon.com.mx

The proposal that we bring you is this Samsung HW-T400 / ZX, the best-selling stereo soundbar in Amazon Mexico. And it is not surprising, for its fantastic value for money.

which is characterized by including two woofers to offer depth in the sound with striking bass without the need to use an additional subwoofer, achieving a very compact size ideal for those with little space.

With this sound bar you will only have to place it in front of the TV to enjoy it, and you can also forget the cables thanks to its Bluetooth connection.

A sound bar without cables

One of the advantages it offers is that, just by connecting it to the power supply, we can listen to what is playing on the TV without connecting any type of cable. The secret is in your Bluetooth connectivity, an extremely versatile function that will allow us to link the audio of our TV, or also that of our cell phone, being able to send the music from Spotify or YouTube directly to the sound bar.

If linking the cell phone with Bluetooth is difficult for you, don’t worry. Thanks to the NFC technology included, you just have to bring your cell phone to the surface of the speaker so that the connection is made and the music begins to play through your new speaker. An extremely practical use that will save you a lot of time.

Samsung sound bar. Photo: aamzon.com.mx

Multimedia functions so you don’t get bored

Likewise, if you want to listen to music that you have stored in MP3, ACC, WAV or FLAC format, you can also connect a USB memory directly to the sound bar to immediately listen to all your favorite music.

Read more

Its four included speakers will offer you a power of 40W divided into 2 channels that, although it is not crazy about power, will allow you to fill your room with the best sound in a more than enough way.

Do you want something a little louder?

Samsung HW-T420 sound bar. Photo: amazon.com.mx

Samsung HW-T420

In the event that you are looking for a similar solution but with more dedicated bass and with much more power, Samsung also has in its catalog the HW-T420 soundbar, a system very similar to the previous one that in its case does include a independent subwoofer 6.5 inches.

We can take the subwoofer to a corner of the room, in order to enjoy more intense bass (it is advisable to place the subwoofer in a corner so that the bass is intensified).

This model also offers Bluetooth connectivity to save you cables, although its total power reaches the 150W, a notable difference from his younger brother. Probably with this model you have problems with the neighbors when you put the volume to the maximum.

The rest of the features are similar, so the only differences are the independent subwoofer and the power (and a larger size). It also has an excellent sturdy, so it is also an option to take into account.

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices for you. We can receive a part of the purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You may also like:

VIDEO | Man fled from the police and ended up hit by a huge truck (STRONG IMAGES)