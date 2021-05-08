The best-selling second-hand cars in April, over 10 years old

Second-hand cars recover their usual sales rhythm and close April with a slight decrease in relation to the month of March but with a good year-on-year comparison with last 2019. In the transactions reigns, for the moment, diesel engines monopolizing 60% of sales in April and cars older than 5 years are still the most sought after, among other things, due to their more modest price.

The favorite cars of this past month of April according to what they indicate from Cars.net have been:

Renault megane (with 6,857 units sold and an average age of 12.9).Volkswagen golf (6,476 units sold and an average age of 14 years).Seat Ibiza (5,771 units sold and 13.5 average age).Seat Leon (5,235 units sold and 10.1 average age).Ford Focus (5,149 units sold and 12.2 of average age).

As you can see, the average age of the best-selling vehicles is no less than ten years. This situation, which seeks to be solved from the automotive sector trying to boost the sales of used cars less than 5 years old, contributes to maintaining the age of the vehicles in the Spanish car park with the consequences of pollution and danger on the road that this entails.

Shopping habits, however, they do not have to match the search intentions, which can be interpreted as a change in the trend of buyers especially in relation to the age of the vehicle. According to the data from Coches.net, the interest generated by VOs less than 1 years old has risen by 4 percentage points.

Passenger cars are still the favorites versus SUVs and SUVs, which account for 26% of searches, just like diesel models. Finally, the most wanted cars and the most interesting ads Aroused among buyers have been the BMW 3 Series, the Volkswagen Golf, the Seat Leon, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Audi A3.