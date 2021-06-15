The best-selling scooter brands on the market

There are manufacturers specialized in mopeds and scooters and others that have improved their offer in this segment, ideal for urban mobility.

June 14, 2021 (09:00 CET)

Mopeds and scooters are the best-selling motorcycles. Source: iStock / Kesu01

The mopeds and scooters are the best-selling motorcycles in Spain by far. Either because its price is more affordable or because its driving is within the reach of any user, the truth is that the trends are repeated month after month and among the ten best-selling models There are usually 8 or 9 of this type of motorcycles especially suitable for moving around urban environments (NdR: 125 cc scooters, which are the ones that top the sales lists, are considered motorcycles, not mopeds).

And for this we just have to take a look at the figures that the year 2020 showed, which although they were not significant since there were months of drop in sales Because of the coronavirus pandemic, they do show reality. And this is that the best-selling motorcycles were mopeds. In fact, they managed to increase their figures compared to 2019, something that the larger displacement machines did not achieve, since they fell by over 10%.

Same trend in 2021

And to show that this panorama extends into the present 2021, in the first quarter the best-selling motorcycles have been those with low displacement. In fact they monopolize the first positions. Yes, the market does not produce good sales, since these have fallen with respect to 2019 and 2020, which highlights the havoc that the health crisis is causing and, therefore, the economic crisis. Not in vain, the scooter sale it has fallen by more than 30%.

The sale of scooters is still the largest but has dropped. Source: iStock / lcva2

The best-selling brands

As for the brands that dominate the market, those that have traditionally been dedicated to the production of light motorcycles, join the big manufacturers that have models that have numerous sales and that raise them to the top positions. If we take as a reference the best-selling motorcycles last year, the brands that undoubtedly triumphed were the following:

Kymco. Precisely at the top was a model of this manufacturer specialized in this type of vehicle. And is that the Kymco Agility City 125 it reached the imposing figure of 5,704 units sold.

Sling. The Japanese brand placed no less than three of its scooters among the 10 best-selling motorcycles of 2020. And it continued to repeat this feat last March, which shows that it has taken the air very well to this sector and continues to hit the likes of the public. Among the models that most attract buyers, it is worth mentioning the Honda PCX125, the Honda SH125i and the Forza 125.

Yamaha. The brand with the three tuning forks also has an excellent range of mopeds and scooters and that is reflected in sales. In your case, the models Yamaha XMAX 125 Y NMAX 125 They are the ones who take the cake.

Piaggio. The creator of the Vespa, the lightweight motorcycle par excellence and one of the most loved by fans, could not be missing from this list. Of course, the model that they sell the most is the Piaggio Liberty 125, which only in the month of March doubled in registrations to the Vespa Primavera 125.

These are the four brands that place their mopeds and scooters among the best sellers, but in that ranking it is also possible to find Peugeot, IMF Industries, Rieju or SYM, among other.