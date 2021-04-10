The best-selling mobile phones on AliExpress can be yours with a discount

In this selection you will find some of the most successful mobile phones on AliExpress. If you are looking for a smartphone that will not fail, a smartphone that gives a lot for your money, do not lose sight of this list. Here are its main features, and don’t think about it too much, they have a discount for a limited time …

LITTLE M3

Xiaomi’s POCO M3 is one of the brand’s cheapest mobiles.

POCO’s mobile incorporates a 6.53-inch LCD panel and Full HD + resolution. Made of plastic, it has a beautiful and original design that is available in various colors. Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, a processor more than solvent and with which you will not have problems on a day-to-day basis. This POCO M3 also has 3 rear cameras Y a huge battery that will give you hours and hours of use.

The POCO X3 has the fingerprint reader on the right side.

POCO’s mid-range features a 6.67-inch IPS panel, with Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, a fairly solvent processor with which you will enjoy good performance. The Chinese device incorporates 4 cameras on its rear, led by a 64 megapixel main sensor. The Asian terminal also houses a battery of 5,160 mAh and one powerful 33W fast charge.

This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T.

The Xiaomi smartphone has a 6.53-inch IPS panel and Full HD + resolution. Your brain is the MediaTek Dimensity 800U, which you can find along with 4 GB of RAM. This Redmi Note 9T also incorporates 3 rear cameras and a battery that reaches up to 5,000 mAh. You can take it home for less than 200 euros.

Cheap and with good specifications for a basic daily use, this is the Redmi 9A.

Xiaomi device arrives with a 6.53-inch IPS screen and HD + resolution. We are talking about a smartphone made of plastic, but that comes with a simple and beautiful design that you can find in various colors. Your brain is the MediaTek Helio G25, an eight-core processor with which you will not have problems to move the applications of the day to day. In this case, they accompany you 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

Hole in the screen of the Redmi Note 9S and Pro

This Redmi Note 9S is clearly a pass for its power, battery and price.

This Redmi Note 9S arrives with a front fully occupied by its 6.67-inch IPS screen and Full HD + resolution. The Chinese firm chose Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G as the brain of your new device. On the back of the Redmi Note 9S we ran into 4 cameras. It has a 48 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8 megapixel, a macro sensor 5 megapixel and a sensor for the portrait mode 2 megapixels. The front camera houses a 16 megapixel sensor.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, in different colors.

The Chinese device arrives with a panel 6.43-inch Super AMOLED and Full HD + resolution. Under its chassis is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678, a solvent 8-core processor with which you will enjoy good performance. This Redmi Note 10 also incorporates 4 rear cameras and a battery of 5,000 mAh that you can charge to a maximum power of 33W.

