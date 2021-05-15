the best-selling ‘low cost’ sun lounger returns to its stores

The Lidl supermarket chain has once again put on sale in its physical establishments one of their best selling items, and possibly one of the most demanded with the arrival of good weather and an eye on the summer holidays.

It’s about the aluminum sun lounger with sunshade, available in the online catalog of the German chain and that was already on sale in its supermarkets last March.

As announced by Lidl, this lounger will be sold again in the physical stores of the German chain from Thursday May 20, for a price of 49.99 euros.

Is folding sun lounger It is perfect to temporarily install on any terrace or garden, it takes up little space when stored and thanks to its handle it is easy to transport.

Aluminum sun lounger with parasol, for sale at Lidl.LIDL

Also, its aluminum material is resistant to the elements, to the UV rays and wear, as reported by Lidl in the description of this product.

It also has a custom adjustable sunshade, a 5-position adjustable backrest, a removable pillow and a practical mesh pocket.