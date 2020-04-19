Fiat is preparing for the launch of the new generation of this pick-up that will have as rivals the Volkswagen Saveiro and Chevrolet Tornado

The type trucks pick-up have become extremely useful vehicles, especially if we talk about work, because the open cargo space they offer, is ideal to move almost anything to where you want it.

In Europe, there is little use of this type of vehicle, however, every day they gain more land due to the benefits they have, since recent models offer an improved and comfortable double cabin that makes them a utility and family vehicle. It has even become very common to find lower pick-ups close to the asphalt, even derived from tourism.

This is the case of Fiat, who offers since the 90’s a pick-up that few know but has become very successful. Its about Fiat strada, an economic vehicle that has just received an update and that is produced in Betim, by the subsidiary Fiat Automóveis Brasil, to be marketed, among others, in the local market, in Argentina, and in Mexico, where it is distributed as RAM 700.

According to the Diario Motor portal, in a market that sells about 2.6 million vehicles a year, such as Brazil, the Fiat strada was the best-selling commercial vehicle last year and exceeded the barrier of one million units accumulated in 2014.

The Fiat Strada is a modest pick-up vehicle, as well as its technical specifications, the Fiat Strada, and its Mexican counterpart, do have a variety of options, including two-door and two-seater bodywork, and four-door and five-seater , as well as versions that are more adapted to difficult terrain, and others more focused on leisure.

Although the vehicle only has front-wheel drive and underpowered engines, it is ideal if you require a pick-up that works for work life, or when you are traveling around the city.

