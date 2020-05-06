Bluetooth connection is an indispensable requirement in modern car radios, since that allows the transmission of music from the mobile, as well as the reception of calls in hands-free mode. However, until a few years ago, car models were common without these systems installed as standard and, therefore, have now become outdated. To fix it, one of the options is to buy a new device with integrated Bluetooth, but this involves getting rid of the original equipment and paying a technician for the installation.

Luckily there is a Simpler and cheaper alternative to equip your car with a radio capable of playing music from your phone. These are FM transmitters, which act as a bridge between the mobile and the car radio. Its function is simple: They connect via Bluetooth to any smartphone and convert the audio into an FM signal that can be tuned to the car receiver. Thanks to this, they also allow to take calls in hands-free and listen to any other notification or sound coming from the mobile directly on the car speakers.

Of course, the offer of this type of device is extremely wide; but of all of them the Cocoda brand FM transmitter, which is the most sold on Amazon. Its quality is backed by more than 1,000 customers, who they have rated it with an average of 4.2 stars out of five, of which almost 650 are positive. Next, we tell you its characteristics.

Three formats to play music

The main quality of the Cocoda FM transmitter is that it allows you to link any mobile phone via Bluetooth to later convert the audio into an FM signal. Thanks to its integrated LED display, you can select the FM frequency on which you want to transmit — preferably one without a signal from a station — and tune it into the car stereo to play the music from the smartphone on the car speakers. But it also integrates a slot for SD cards and another USB type – compatible with memories up to 32 GB – to read MP3, WMA, FLAC or WAV audio files, among others.

In this section, the device shines for the quality of the audio it transmits, as the user Rafael Reyes Carmona in his review: “It is heard with clarity that I was surprised. When there are silences or I don’t play the music, no interference is heard ”. A similar opinion has left the User Martin Community, which has also emphasized connection speed: “It sounds through the radio with a very acceptable quality. It connects to the mobile as soon as you get into the car. ”

Clear calls in hands-free mode

In the event that a call comes in while you drive and listen to your music with this transmitter, it is not necessary to disconnect it from the Bluetooth to attend it, since the device is ready to answer, reject and redial calls with a single button. In addition, it has CVC technology to eliminate traffic and wind noise, thus offering greater audio clarity on calls.

“I was surprised by how well calls are heard, and how easy it is to connect it to the phone and start using it,” says user DjM in his review. For his part, the client Ricardo recommends the product for those seeking “simplicity and being able to enjoy hands-free comfort without problems”, And it also highlights the great “reach it has if you get out of the car.”

Two charging ports and LED lighting

Keep in mind that listening to and streaming music via Bluetooth generates a higher consumption of the mobile battery. Although that is not a problem with this transmitter, since it has two USB ports of 5 volts each, which allow charging two devices simultaneously. In addition, thanks to the fact that it has a blue LED ring light, it is easy to use in dark environments.

To the user Daniel, who among other aspects has highlighted the Ease of setting the broadcast band and FM signal stability, considers “really comfortable the USB output to charge the mobile.” “I recommend it for old cars, without a Bluetooth radio,” he concludes in his review.

* All prices included in this article are updated as of 06-02-2020.