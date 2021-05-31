The best-selling and desired mini air conditioner on Amazon

Control knob used for smart home climate regulating. Dashboard pneumorphic design. Progress bar. Temperature control for mobile app (Photo: merovingian via Getty Images)

“When the heat comes, the boys fall in love.” And they look for remedies not to roast. The unforgettable song of Sonia and Selena did not talk about this second part, but that’s what we are for. That is why today we highlight the mini air conditioner that is among the best-selling and the most desired of Amazon.

This device from Iris Ohyama has everything to meet the needs of all those who in recent days have multiplied by 600 searches for “mini air conditioning” on Google: it is portable, it has the capacity to cool rooms up to 16 square meters and also promises not to make too much noise. It costs 359.99 euros.

But this mini air conditioner has other virtues, because it is 3 in 1. Obviously, it is a portable air conditioner but it also includes the fan function and, most interesting of all, so that you do not leave the house at any time of the year, a function of dehumidifier.

Mini air conditioning (Photo: AMAZON)

The Iris Ohyama is also equipped with a self-cleaning system that will significantly extend its useful life. It has an LED display to regulate the temperature, a remote control and a 30 to 24 hour timer.

The best thing about this mini air conditioner, in addition to the positive reviews it has, is that it can arrive home this week.

Buy it for 359.99 euros

If what you are looking for is something more classic, here are the five best fan options:

OTHER TOP PURCHASES

Seven ‘cruelty free’ makeup brands

Goggles and mask: this anti-fog cloth is what you need

Amazon’s best-selling oil-free fryers, at a discount

* HuffPost will receive a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included in this article. That does not suppose in any case an additional cost for you. Furthermore, our recommendations are always independent and objective.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.