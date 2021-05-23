The best-selling air fryer on Amazon MX, at its lowest price in Hot Sale

hello.com

From the elegant Nieves Álvarez to the Greek child in the voting, anecdotes and curiosities of Eurovision

Every self-respecting Eurovision festival leaves in the retina not only the country and the winning artist of the big event, but also those curious moments or anecdotes that occur year after year in the musical contest. In addition, many of these striking or surprising situations occur in the voting section, where the host headquarters connects with each participating country to collect the points that are assigned to one or the other. In this 2021, Spain had again the model and presenter Nieves Álvarez, who for the fourth time in a row proved to be a spokesperson with absolute guarantees to carry out this work. In addition, it has squandered elegance and class with a design by Roberto Diz, a dress that "played with asymmetries and geometries while declining black in three tones, that of sequins, that of grosgrain and that of lycra". as detailed by its manager to RTVE.es. The rocker and favorite Italy wins Eurovision 2021 while Spain is the penultimate While our country was betting on a recognizable face to avoid any kind of shock, Greece has given the note -in the best sense of the expression- with the on-screen presence of a very nice and talkative young man. Although today was not the Eurojunior festival, this child has been in charge of transmitting the points of his nation and has even done so, waving his arms as if it were a drum roll to give him more emotion. A tender and endearing image that has delighted the Spanish Television commentators, Tony Aguilar and Julia Varela, as surprised as the rest of the viewers. Moldova and Iceland have also attracted attention, one with their spokesperson playing the saxophone and another with a comedian from the delirious Netflix film set in the contest, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Blas Cantó gets emotional at the end of his performance at Eurovision: that's how he gave everything with 'I'm going to stay.' As for the performances, Ukraine has impacted and his way of singing that is defined as a "cry in the forest", where the Vocalist imitates the singing style of a minor, lacking vibrato, rich timbre or color in the voice, something very typical in Eastern Europe. For its part, San Marino has brought the American rapper Flo Rida as a companion, a luxury partner and a real attraction to see the creator of hits like Whistle, Good feeling or Wild Ones on stage. Meanwhile, Germany was betting on Jendrik, an original artist who has not separated for a moment from his ukulele. It is a gift for her little sister and something essential in her life, to the point that her university thesis dealt with this instrument. On the other hand, our Portuguese neighbors have sung a complete song in English for the first time, while Lithuania did not believe in superstitions since it had the color yellow for its flag. Finally, Eurovision has also had the presence of six musicians who have already won the victory in other editions and who this year have been in charge of entertaining the intermission with the show Rock on the roof. In the last two weeks, Rotterdam has been invaded by the Eurovision spirit. It is not for less, because the organizers of Eurovision have had to wait two years to make the 65th edition of the contest a reality, which was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, The lights of the European appointment have turned on again, but with the veil of sanitary restrictions so necessary to guarantee the safety of the contestants and the public. The appointment was in person so as not to miss the spectacular staging, which once again enjoyed the warmth of applause and cheers. In short, a great face-to-face party with the performances of the different delegations live, although they have previously undergone the relevant anti-COVID tests, as have all the people seated in the audience. Several Eurovision delegations confined by a positive in coronavirus The capacity has been reduced to about 3,500 people -20 percent of the capacity of the venue-, who were selected from among those who bought their tickets for last year's edition that was not held Finally. This time, while seated, they could remove the mask but only at specific times. Martin Österdahl, the festival's executive supervisor, commented that "we are happy that the Dutch government has allowed people to access the shows as safely as possible due to the current circumstances." In addition, in the event that a delegation had not been able to perform live because they did not travel or because they suffered some contagion, as has happened with Iceland, the organization established a plan B in which the candidates recorded a backup copy of their performance to to air tonight in Rotterdam.