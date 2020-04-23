Tonight, 32 young people will start a new stage as athletes. On his shoulders will be the future of some franchise with hopes of succeeding.

Joe Burrow, a graduate of LSU and national champion of college football, looks like the main candidate to be the first team, which corresponds to the Cincinnati Bengals, urged by a star to raise the team.

The pin has the attributes to stand out, but it is not a guarantee, even, none of the other 31 players are.

Big names have been seen in the last decade, valid to be named on a Thursday night like this. The first example, Patrick Mahomes (Pick 10 from Draft 2017), who has already led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl conquest.

In just three seasons – two of them as a starter – the Texas Tech University graduate has added a championship ring, a Most Valuable Player award in the 2018 season and 76 touchdown passes.

The numbers support Mahomes as one of the best teams in the decade, but he is not alone.

JJ Watt (pick 11 in 2011), from the Houston Texans, and Aaron Donald (pick 13 from 2014), from the Los Angeles Rams, accumulated two mentions as best Defensive of the Year, respectively, and signed a multi-million dollar contract. The second mentioned has already played a Super Bowl, he lost to the Patriots in 2019.

Another prominent defensive player is Von miller (pick 2 of 2011), figure of the Denver Broncos that were crowned in SB 50, disputed in San Francisco. Over the course of his career, he has 489 tackles and 106 quarterback sacks.

Julio Jones (Pick 6 in the same year) he has become one of the most talented catchers in the past 10 years, with 12,125 yards, 797 catches and 57 touchdowns. He remains the figure of the Atlanta Falcons.

