The best science fiction movies in space

‘The Beginning of Noah’s Ark’ (1984)

Director: Roland emmerich

Distribution: Richy Müller, Franz Buchrieser, Aviva Joel, Matthias Fuchs, Nikolas Lansky, Matias Heller

What makes it special?

Year 1997. A Euro-American station devoted to meteorological research, with only two crew members on board, is circling the Earth’s orbit. Max Marek, Science Officer, and Billy Hayes, Technical Officer, are tasked with providing meteorological diagnoses as quickly as possible. However, as the effects of radiation are unpredictable, scientists and politicians agree to abolish the orbital meteorological station. His directorial debut combines science fiction with politics, a solid film that is considered by some to be one of his best works.