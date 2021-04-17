The best science fiction books of the year

Although titles such as “Dune”, “Ring world”, “Neuromancer”, “I, robot”, “Appointment with Rama”, “Brave new world,” Hyperion “,” The time machine “or” Do androids dream of electric sheep? ” are among our favorite science fiction books, you may want to read and learn new stories with which to surprise you in this fantastic literary world that is science fiction. This is our selection for this year:

Lee Fonda’s Jade City

With an addictive and addictive narrative, this first installment of the Saga of the green bones by Canadian-American science fiction writer Lee Fonda, won the World Fantasy Award for Best Novel in 2018 and was a finalist for the Nebula and Locus Awards. The Jade War is its continuation. If you like sagas about family, honor and those who live and die by the ancient laws of blood and jade … this is your trilogy. Jade’s Legacy, the latest novel in the series, will be published in 2021.

Ghosts of the New by Ray Bradbury

Although it was originally published in 1969, we cannot go through this selection without some classic that we want to remember. 18 science fiction stories you will find in this volume the American writer Ray Bradbury, known worldwide for his dystopian novel Fahrenheit 451.

Subsolar by Emilio Bueso

Belonging to the official section of the 2020 Guillermo de Baskerville Awards, this work from the Gigamesh publishing house written by the Spanish writer Emilio Bueso It is the third novel of the saga “The cross-eyed eyes of the sun.” The trilogy was born with Twilight and continued with Antisolar. This book, with many peculiar nuances that show the bravery and audacity of the author, is illustrated by Alejandro Terán.