The SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) coronavirus pandemic It has mobilized an unprecedented sector whose performance is key in this crisis: The science. At this point, few people are suspicious of the role played by scientific professionals, the milestones they have been able to achieve and the challenges they dare to take in the fight against this health emergency. Motivated by his example, this post presents an x-ray of the science careers in Spain and some important information for those who want to study a related degree but have doubts when choose between STEM disciplines.

Science majors represent the engine of knowledge and innovation for any country that aspires to improve its research, contribute to society, and improve economic impact. However, although the demand for professionals with STEM profiles -Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics- does not stop growing (there are at least 10,000 vacancies in the technology sector in Spain due to lack of qualification), there are fewer and fewer Spaniards interested in undertaking this type of training.

According to data from the Ministry of Education published in the study The challenge of vocations STEM 2019, the number of enrolled in technical careers has fallen by 28% between 2010 and 2017. The Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities (CRUE) also confirms this descent: science, technology, engineering and mathematics degrees continue to lose students, with a 6.1% reduction in registrations between 2013 and 2017.

This decline occurs at an inappropriate time as we are walking on a digital revolution. More and more companies consider it necessary for the school to promote research-based training, the impact of science on society, I know promote the use of ICT and new educational resources are used.

Reports about science majors agree on the importance of having a global training to improve the employability of the students who take them. Unlike other times, knowledge and skills to work with computing tools, programming, or mastering other languages (especially English and German since the vast majority of articles published in scientific journals are carried out in these languages).

But,what is the lack of motivation When choosing science majors if STEM studies are among the most demanded in the job market? According to the report we mentioned The challenge of STEM vocations, prepared by the DigitalES association and the EY consultancy in collaboration with Fundación Transforma, HP and the SM publishing house, it is mainly due to two reasons: the academic difficulty and lack of orientation and knowledge. In this last category, mentioned by 65% ​​of the surveyed students, students would enter who are not clear about career opportunities or are undecided about which career to study.

Results of the CYD Ranking in relation to science careers

Given this lack of orientation that is detected on repeated occasions and with the most diverse fields of knowledge, the CYD Ranking is a Useful, dynamic and intuitive tool for future students if they wish they can choose between science careers.

Biology, Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry they are and will be, given the technological and scientific acceleration in which we are immersed, neuralgic for the new jobs that are appearing and in the societies that are being built. There is the future and there is an opportunity for Spanish students, especially women (remember that, according to the Women’s Institute, only 31.4% of those enrolled in STEM are women).

What do the results of the CYD Ranking tell us regarding the areas of science? If we focus on research, an important dimension since a quality science requires that research activity be developed Based on good scientific practice, there are 8 indicators that can be analyzed.

At the indicator external research funds (liquidated) which refers to the external resources settled for R & D & i activities, the scope of Chemistry is the one that stands out the most with an average result of the universities of 21,548 euros, followed by Biology with 21,081 euros.

Regarding the external research funds raised (resources raised by the university and related entities for R + D + i activities), is Physical the area with the most resources (14,129 euros) followed by biology (11,635 euros). In relation to doctoral theses, these 2 areas are reversed: biology has the highest number of doctoral theses read and then Physical.

If we analyze the publications by teacher, Chemistry stands out first (10.72) followed by Physical (10.34). The scope of Chemistry leads again in the standardized impact of posts (average number of citations of a university’s publications, normalized by field and year of publication) and followed biology. The same happens with the indicator highly cited publications (proportion of publications of a university that, compared to others in the same field and in the same year, belong to 10% of the most cited), headed by Chemistry (10.05) and biology (8.72).

By looking at the results of the interdisciplinary publications (degree to which the publications incorporate references from publications from other scientific fields) something similar happens: Chemistry has the highest value (13.92) after which it follows biology with (11.15). Finally, in relation to post-doctoratesstands out first Physics and then Chemistry.

STEM studies: Which universities stand out in science majors

The last point that we consider relevant to analyze is the link between the indicators that correspond to the dimension Investigation with the universities that stand out in each of the fields. Let’s see in detail the institutional top 5 in each of the science majors by having more indicators of higher relative performance.

If you want to know more details of these 4 science careersAs well as comparing the results at the institutional level or according to another dimension beyond Research, you can see here all the data from the 2019 CYD Ranking.

