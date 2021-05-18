Smithsonian Museum of Natural History

Smithsonian is a research institution founded by the bequest of James Smithson, an English scientist. It was his will that his legacy become part of the United States government, and his funds should be used for the “increase and dissemination of knowledge among men.”

Conceptualized as a university during early discussions, the institution was ultimately a hybrid of a research center, an observatory, a library, and a museum.

The Smithsonian continued to expand and in the early 21st century its various constituent museums housed more than a million artifacts. The institution comprised more than 15 museums and several research centers. Among the most notable items in the possession of the institution are the huge blue Hope diamond and the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission Columbia command module.

The Smithsonian also maintains important ethnographic and natural history collections, including John Wesley Powell’s record of his research on Native Americans in Colorado, a diverse array of more than four million fossils, and the National Herbarium, which preserved four million and medium of plant specimens.

The institution also cared about pop culture, and retains the ruby ​​slippers that Judy Garland wore in the movie The Wizard of Oz (1939).