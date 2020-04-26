Although when we look for a new smartphone to buy we usually look at issues such as the processor, the screen, whether or not it has 5G, the amount of RAM or the photographic section, it is true that there is an aspect that we always overlook.

We are talking about a feature that at first glance may not seem essential but once the test becomes essential. It’s all about wireless charging, a function that makes us forget about cables, connectors and other cumbersome accessories and that above all facilitates the use of the mobile device while charging.

That is why in this article we have decided to group the most current Samsung terminals and that allow to make use of this more than interesting feature.

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Ultra and S20 +

We start with what are the most current smartphones of the South Korean firm and possibly the most top that we have today in the market, and that is that Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra they are absolutely lacking in nothing.

A good design, latest generation processor, 120 Hz screen, 12 GB of RAM and a more than remarkable camera in any situation. Of course also have wireless charging.

The only but of these terminals is their price but it is logical. Not only are we facing terminals that are barely a couple of months old, but they are also quite complete. However, if you are patient we do not doubt that in a couple of months its price will drop.

Samsung Galaxy Note10

The Galaxy Note line has always had a great acceptance among users and it is no wonder. They are devices fully oriented to productivity thanks to their large screens and the S Pen, without a doubt the differentiating element of the Note family.

As for the Galaxy Note10 and derivatives, the phone launched by samsung late last year is without a doubt one of our favorites. Not only for the aforementioned S Pen, but also for its incredible performance. We leave you our complete analysis so that you can take a look for yourself.

Samsung Galaxy S10

Despite the fact that the Galaxy S20 is already on the market, as we have said before, it has a price not suitable for all budgets. For this reason and in the event that you want to buy a Samsung brand terminal that also has excellent performance, Why not bet on the previous generation?

Despite being launched in 2019, the Galaxy S10 remains to this day a magnificent mobile device with excellent performance and a more than remarkable camera. Furthermore we cannot deny that Samsung is doing a terrific job in terms of updates, so we are confident that the brand will offer this terminal a few more years of support.

But the best thing about the Galaxy S10 is its price and that is that for less than 600 euros We can get one of the terminals with the best value for money on the market.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

If in spite of all of the above, you are still looking for an even cheaper device but that does not lack anything – wireless charging included – the Samsung Galaxy S10e is one of your best options.

In our complete analysis, we state that the Galaxy S10e was one of the smartest purchases of 2019. Of course as of today, it still is.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S8

Is it worth buying a Galaxy S9 or Samsung Galaxy S8? They are phones released a few years ago, with less hardware than the S10e but it is also true that if we can get them at a good price They are terminals that can last us a few years without any problem.

For example, and while writing this article, the Samsung Galaxy S8 could be purchased from Amazon at a price of only 249 euros totaly new. Not bad if it has not changed these days so you have to be aware of possible bargains.

Of course these are not the only Samsung terminals with wireless charging. We have left by the way models such as the Galaxy S7, Note models of previous years, the interesting Galaxy edge or the first folding phone of the company, the Galaxy Fold among many others, but the list was quite long.

As we can see Samsung is one of the brands that has always opted to include wireless charging in its terminals, so it is your decision to choose the device that best suits your needs. It will be by options.

Follow Andro4all