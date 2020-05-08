Are you counting the hours so you can go running outdoors? Remember that from this Saturday, May 2, it will be allowed throughout Spain to exercise on the street individually. So it’s time to tune up your running shoes, workout clothes, and of course, wireless headphones to listen to your favorite music.

But if you can’t forget something when you go out for a run, it is, of course, the mobile phone, since you need it to play music while you train and to be able to answer the calls and messages you receive. That said, it is clear that you need a support to charge the phone without it being in the way but, at the same time, it allows you to consult the screen when necessary. The best option in this case is undoubtedly the VUP brand mobile running bracelet. Suffice it to say that rotates 180 degrees and that over 2,800 Amazon users they have rated it with an average of 4.4 stars out of five.

180 degree rotation

Imagine that you are running when suddenly you receive an important call or message that you must answer. With any common bracelet, it would be normal for you to have to remove the phone from the case to be able to consult it. However, this model can rotate 180 degrees so you can adjust the screen in any direction and look at it in a natural position, without having to take your smartphone out of the holder.

“Being able to turn the phone while running is very comfortable,” writes the client Miquel Toledo in his review, since he considers the ease of “looking at or answering a message without having to take it from your arm” an advantage. For his part, Ángel believes that the option of being able to turn the mobile is “comfortable to carry and very comfortable.”

For almost all screen sizes

To hold the mobile to the arm, this support uses practical elastic rubber bands which hold the phone by its four corners securely. This, in addition to being a practical and efficient system, makes the bracelet have a virtually universal compatibility with current smartphones, since it adapts to terminals up to 6.5 inches of size.

To confirm its capacity, the client Alejandro comments that he uses it with a Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone, with 6.3 inches of screen, and that “it is perfect”. “So any other that big will also do. Very stable, my phone never came out and it turns perfectly ”, he adds. A similar opinion is shared by Jacob, who considers that “the rubber fixes the phone very well and the material is acceptable.” In addition, he adds that the rubber design makes it easy to “touch the screen directly with your finger”.

Perfect fit on the arm

Regardless of the dimensions of your arm, the bracelet has a elastic strap to surround the biceps smoothly as well as two slots to fasten the band: one for arms between 20 and 30 cm circumference and another for an extension of between 30 and 40 cm. It also includes a key pocket or other small objects and a Secure with Velcro to hold the headphone cable that prevents them from moving while running.

Joaquín, one of the users who have already tried it, comments that he gives the product five stars “because it is of very good quality.” Among other reasons, he highlights that “the strap is quite extendable to be able to fit any arm” and that “it is very useful to lose the ability to turn the phone while doing sports”. For his part, Roberto affirms that it is “the best mobile support that exists”, mainly because “when you turn it towards your face, you see [la pantalla] at first”.

