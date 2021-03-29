The best routes by van in Spain

The first trip in a motorhome or van will surely become an unforgettable experience, moments that will remain engraved in the memory even many years later after they have become veterans of the world of caravanning.

We cannot forget that as key elements of this type of trip are the filling of water, the recharging of energy or gas and, of course, the emptying of the waste in the appropriate places. These three tasks are essential: we will always have to do them.

Do you know how fast you have to drive a motorhome?

The new regulation came into force at the beginning of 2019 and highlights that the maximum speed on conventional roads is reduced to only 90 kilometers per hour, both for motorhomes of MMA (Maximum Authorized Mass) less than 3,500 kg and for cars, motorcycles or buses. On motorways, the speed limit is 120 km / h for cars, motorcycles and motorhomes with a GVM less than or equal to 3,500 kg and 90 km / h if they exceed this weight.

Can I camp or park where I want?

The regulations state that if we are parked like a car, we can sleep or cook inside our motorhome. However, if we are camped, each autonomous community has different legislation, but normally we have to do it in an area enabled for it, that is, like a campsite. Hence, it is so important to establish and know the difference between parking or camping in order to avoid possible fines. It is considered that our vehicle is camped if any of its elements exceeds the perimeter of our vehicle or we take tables and chairs outside.

Once we are clear about these details, it is time to get behind the wheel, although first we will have to decide where we are going, of course. Today, thanks to the book of “Traveling by yourself: 50 routes by van in Spain” from Pedro Wood, we will have the opportunity to explore some of the destinations that we are sure will be part of your next agenda. Don’t forget that traveling by van gives us experiences as simple as they are exciting, such as dining under a dark and starry sky.