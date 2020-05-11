The best romantic movies of all time are not in the Netflix catalog, nor can you see them on HBO or Prime Video. Many are missing of the best love movies in the Netflix catalog, such as Officer and Knight, as City of Angels or as the well-known Pretty Woman that so many know by heart. But on the streaming platform there is a good collection of light and entertaining romantic comedies to spend a couple of hours with a hooking love story. In addition, there is also room for the classics and you can see again and again Ghost, Dirty Dancing or one of the best romantic movies of all time, released over forty years ago: Love Story.

The good side of things

This film is one of the great works of the genre, a dramatic script but with overtones of romantic comedy and with a great cast formed by Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence in the main roles and with Robert de Niro or Chris Tucker as supporting actors. The plot centers on Pat, who returns to her parents’ house after spending several months in a clinic for people with mental problems, after having assaulted his wife’s lover, asking for a restraining order. When he leaves the psychiatric hospital, he remains in the custody of his parents, although he continues to have problems with the medication and with certain attacks that he suffers.

Meet Tiffany, a girl who also suffers from mental problems and with whom he reaches an agreement so that she can help him contact his ex-wife in exchange for being a dance partner in a competition. From the relationship between the two, the problems they will have to overcome, the mixture of their different strategies with which the American football teams follow and an infinity of problems due to their disorders, a romantic film emerges that will make us laugh and cry and that is a one of the most viewed by fans of this film genre.

Platform: Netflix

Year 2012

Duration: Two hours and 2 minutes

Age: For over 13 years old

Call me by your name

Far from clichés and classic melodramatic comedies, Call me by your name is one of the best current love stories. This dramatic film is based on a novel by André Aciman and tells the story of homosexual love between two Italian-American boys who discover their sexuality and hide their relationship from their families, dating girls until they reveal what they feel to each other. The film is about the prejudices, passion and acceptance of the characters of their personality and sexuality, being highly applauded and awarded. Of the romanticism of their relationship and the tragedies of lovers, an Oscar-winning film for the best adapted screenplay emerges and has become the flag of many young people who feel identified.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2017

Duration: Two hours and 11 minutes

Age: For over 13 years old

When I find you

When I Find You is another film adaptation of a novel by Nicholas Sparks, author of other romantic movies like Best of Me, Noah’s Diary, or A Walk to Remember. Starring Zac Efron and Taylor Schilling, When I Find You is about a soldier deployed by the american army in the Iraq war. Logan Thibault finds, after an attack, a photo of a young woman half buried in the sand. He decides to keep it and believes that it gives him good luck, that it is his amulet to avoid death in war, and when he returns to the United States he starts looking for the woman who appears in that photograph. When he finds her, he does not know how to explain why he is there and begins to work for her, initiating a series of melodramatic confusions that will shape the history of the film.

Platform: Netflix

Year 2012

Duration: One hour and 40 minutes

Age: For over 16 years old

Valentine’s stories

Another of the classic romantic movies that we can see in the Netflix catalog is this tape with a cast of well-known actors. Among the cast we find Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Julia Roberts, Bradley Cooper, Ashton Kutcher, Anne Hathaway or Jamie Foxx, among others. Valentine stories is a succession of intertwined stories that occur on Valentine’s Dayn y que dan a fun and crazy air to the film directed by Garry Marshall, the same director of Pretty Woman among other films of the same genre. An army officer, a florist owner, a postal worker, or a retiree will be some of the characters whose lives are told in the plot. Stories of Valentine’s Day has as its epicenter Valentine’s Day and in which we will discover romances, broken hearts and lots of humor. Although the reviews were not good, it became a box office success and now you can watch it on Netflix and judge for yourself whether or not it seems to you one of the best love movies on Netflix.

Platform: Netflix

Year 2010

Duration: Two hours and 4 minutes

Age: For ages 7+

Sorry if I call you “love

Based on Federico Moccia’s novel, Forgive me if I call you love is one of the classic teen romantic movies available on Netflix. Álex is a publicist of almost forty years and Nikki is a minor. Álex has just suffered the breakup with which he believed the woman of his life and Nikki will appear unexpectedly to change everything. Told from a third-person narrator, Forgive me if I call you love is a story with adolescent overtones but a simple story, a story of topics and somewhat tearful. Is it the best love movie you can see in your life? It’s probably far from it, but it is one of the best romantic movies you can see if you are looking for something easy, simple, predictable and light.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 1970

Duration: One hour and 40 minutes

Age: For ages 7+

Noa’s diary

Noa’s Diary is one of the great classics in love movies, one of the best romantic movies for many teenagers or, without a doubt, one of the hits of anyone born in the nineties. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams They give life to Noah and Allie, two very different young men who will meet during a summer vacation and who will soon jump the spark between them. Social differences and two completely opposite lives that intersect in one summer and will have to be separated at the end of it by their parents, by the war …

Noah and Allie star in one of the classic love movies in which the protagonists will do their best to meet. A story told through the diary of one of the young people and that adapts, in the cinema, the novel by Nicholas Sparks with the same story. Set in the 1940s, Noa’s Diary is a perfect movie for any teenager looking for a dream love story but also a romantic drama for any fan of the genre. Of course, there is no shortage of common topics that will not convince you if you are looking for something different.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2004

Duration: Two hours and 3 minutes

Age: For over 13 years old

The perfect date

If you’ve already seen all the romantic comedies you can imagine, The Perfect Date is a cool ‘made in Netflix’ option. Noah Centineo He is the protagonist after his success of another of the best romantic movies on this list, To all the boys I fell in love with, and one of the greatest hits on the platform. In this case, The Perfect Date is a predictable comedy that tells the story of a young man who launches a application to offer yourself as a fake boyfriend. Obviously, everything ends up being complicated and the feelings get out of hand. It is a romantic film, yes, but focused on a teenage audience or a film without too many pretensions. It works well as something light and entertaining to watch if you’re looking for a classic romantic comedy.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2019

Duration: One hour and 30 minutes

Age: For ages 7+

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing is a great classic of romantic and musical cinema and also one of the best romantic movies on Netflix. It’s hard that you haven’t seen or at least never heard the Time of my Life theme, whose dance represents the highlight of the film. In addition, it is one of the most remembered and imitated scenes in the history of cinema. Its protagonists, Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray, get into the shoes of Johnny and Baby. They are a dance teacher and a young woman who falls in love with him and who will try to seduce him. The two will meet at a vacation resort where she also goes with her family. A family that does not approve of this friendship, much less the attraction that arises and that is felt in the dance that both perform before a dedicated audience.

A film that deals with subjects that, for the time, were delicate and very revolutionary. All kinds of topics: abortion, women’s sexual freedom or their initiative in relationships. The film had trouble premiering because it was believed that the songs it was about were going to scare viewers, but in the end it became a great success and today it is one of the most viewed and adapted films in history. Also, Dirty Dancing never goes out of style and remains one of the best options if you are looking for something romantic and quality.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 1970

Duration: One hour and 40 minutes

Age: For ages 7+

Love story

Chosen as one of the most romantic movies of all time, Love Story is a great classic of the genre, an essential. One of the best romantic movies in history that since its premiere in 1970 has become a benchmark for lovers of these films and one of the greatest dramas ever filmed. The plot focuses on two relationships, that of the wealthy student Oliver Barret IV and a girl of humble originsJenny Cavilleri. But also Oliver’s story with his father. Two intertwined plots: Oliver’s father does not approve of their relationship and stops supporting him financially, causing the young couple to have financial problems and make their evolution more difficult than they dreamed of.

The evolution of that couple, the drama they will have to face and the resolution of those two relationships in an unforgettable ending worthy of the greatest tragedy, made Love Story a success, a sweetened but bitter version of the classic love and family tragedy novels that were so popular at the beginning of the last century and that resurfaced thanks to the success of movies like Love Story, a movie that you can see again to spend a romantic afternoon on the couch.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 1970

Duration: One hour and 40 minutes

Age: For over 13 years old

The best of me

Based on a novel as an original story, Lo mejor has a plot divided into two temporal spaces: one in the present and the other in the past. We will get to know both temporary spaces through scenes of the protagonists, Dawson and Amanda, in those two moments. In 1992, they were an inexperienced young couple full of problems. Dawson was abused by his father and his brothers, who made his life impossible, so he seeks refuge in a local mechanic who welcomes him and teaches him the trade. After a tragedy he is forced to cut off with Amanda, his high school girlfriend. Meanwhile, in the plot of the present, another tragic event unites them again, although Amanda is married.

Of that reunion years later, how they will resume that relationship and other tragic events that will occur ends up forming a dramatic and romantic ending in equal parts, although perhaps excessively emotional. The best of me is a novel by Nicholas Sparks, author of other big screen hits and some of the best romantic movies like The Diary of Noah or A Walk to Remember. So if you liked those movies, you can try this tape based on another of his creations and that you have available to watch at home whenever you want.

Platform: Netflix

Year 2014

Duration: One hour and 55 minutes

Age: For over 13 years old

My first kiss

Youth romantic comedies have a strong pull and My First Kiss was no less, it instantly became a hit and a sequel was announced. The argument is not complicated, Elle Evans is a high school student who he has never kissed. To raise funds, Elle Vans has the idea, along with her best friend, of setting up a kissing booth so that at the same time she could get money and be kissed by a boy. Noah, the most popular boy in the institute, and at the same time Lee’s older brother, attends his stand. When they kiss, they discover that they feel something for each other and begin a secret relationship so that no one knows what is happening to them. a simple plot, easy dramas and above all a lot of comedy of jumps between high school kids, something light if what you want is a romantic movie but without drama.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2018

Duration: One hour and 40 minutes

Age: For ages 7+

To all the boys I fell in love with

Lara Jean She is a young teenager who writes letters to the boys she likes, letters that she never gets to send and keeps in a drawer. The last letter she writes is addressed to her older sister’s boyfriend, Margot, who is leaving for college. Thus, he leaves Josh, the recipient of that last letter that Lara Jean keeps in his drawer, standing. One night Lara Jean falls asleep and her little sister Kitty gossiping finds all the love letters ever sent. The problem comes soon after: the following Monday at the Lara Jean school she meets Peter, a boy to whom she wrote a letter that she did not send, which reveals that a letter has arrived. He will soon realize the situation and that is that all the letters he wrote have been sent to the boys.

So they will begin a false relationship to make you jealous to Peter’s ex-girlfriend, but things do not go well and there are the typical adolescent troubles that give meaning to a funny film, a romantic film with all the classic ingredients of the teenage series and which became, after the success of this film, a saga that will have its sequels soon to give continuity to the story. The first of them, To all the boys: P.D. I still love you, it’s now available on Netflix.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2018

Duration: One hour and 40 minutes

Age: For ages 7+

Marriage story

This movie, originally produced to be released on Netflix, was a huge success and earned Laura Dern the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, while the film was nominated in five other major categories (Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best script, best soundtrack). The plot centers on Charlie (Adam Driver) and Nicole (Scarlett Johansson), a theater director and actress trying to fight to save their marriage and so that their son’s life is not altered by the problems of his parents.

Your visits to the therapist, your day to day to avoid divorce and the development of their careers compose the central plot of a perfect drama to cry and get excited with the relationship between Charlie and Nicole, their ups and downs, their fights and the respect they have, while trying to ensure that the stability of their son is not altered by these changes in the life of his parents. A magnificent movie, full of romance and drama, that you can enjoy on Netflix and that has become one of the best films in recent years.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2019

Duration: Two hours and 16 minutes

Age: For over 13 years old

My best friend’s Wedding

Julia Roberts and Cameron Díaz They star in a classic romantic comedy that you can watch on Netflix: My Best Friend’s Wedding. Julianne Potter is a young woman in her twenties in love with her best friend, Michael. Michael will call his friend to announce that he is going to marry another woman and she must find the perfect excuse not to go to that wedding, to avoid at all costs a link of which you would like to be the protagonist. Almost two hours of humor, entertaining moments and a script that made the public fall in love in the late nineties and that is still a good idea available on Netflix today.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 1997

Duration: One hour and 44 minutes

Theme: Romantic comedy

Recommended age: For ages 7 and up

My girlfriend’s wedding

My Girlfriend’s Wedding is a romantic comedy in which Tom is a bachelor with a commitment allergy and a life that women continually go through. Until one day she realizes that Hannah, her best friend, does break her schemes. Tom decides to ask Hannah when it is too late: she is going to get married and has asked him to be her maid of honor. Patrick Dempsey and Michelle Monaghan give life to this couple who will conquer us and who make the film worthwhile if we are looking for an entertaining comedy of love, friendship.

Platform: Netflix

Year 2008

Duration: One hour and 41 minutes

Theme: Romantic comedy

Recommended age: For ages 7 and up

Ghost

Ghost is not just one of the best love movies on netflix It is one of the best romantic movies in history. A love without limit, without borders, a love between two worlds. The film, released in 1990, tells us the story of Sam and Molly, a couple who live happily in New York. Everything is complicated when the couple walks at night and a thief attacks them, causing Sam to die in the middle of the fight.

Sam will die but will not disappear from Molly’s life but will do everything possible to save her from all those who are planning against her. Thus, a love will be born between two worlds, without barriers. A drama that will make you cry from start to finish and one of the best classic movies you can watch on Netflix, whether you have already seen it and want to relive the story or if you want to see for the first time an essential work for fans of the genre. Ghost was also a success, winning two Oscars: the Best Supporting Actress Award for Whoopi Goldberg and the Best Original Screenplay Award. In addition, she was nominated for statuettes for best film, best editing and best music.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 1990

Duration: Two hours and 7 minutes

Age: For over 13 years old

Breakfast with diamonds

Audrey Hepburn is the protagonist of one of the great classics of the genre. Although it is not a romantic comedy to use, it is Breakfast with diamonds one of the best love movies if you are looking for something different, original, quality, brilliant. Based on the Truman Capote novel of the same name, Hepburn plays Holly Golightly, a quirky aspiring actress with a life of extravagance and freedom. Paul Varkaj (George Peppard) will arrive at their block and together they will have to learn to live together in a different and crazy love story that you have surely seen once but that you can continually relive on Netflix.

If you have not seen Breakfast with diamonds, surely you do know the holly golightly scene having breakfast in front of the famous jewelry store and now is a good time to let yourself be conquered by a film that does not age despite having been released in the sixties. Without a doubt, one of the best movies in history.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 1961

Duration: One hour and 55 minutes

Age: For over 13 years old

