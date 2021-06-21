The best robot vacuum cleaners on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2021 to keep your home clean

Power, smart mapping, various cleaning functions, and Alexa compatibility are some of the features of these vacuums on sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here, and next to it the best discounts for devices of all categories. One of our favorites is that of robot vacuum cleaners, as they help you clean the house with all your intelligence. There are many robot vacuum cleaners on sale this Prime Day, so we have chosen the best discounted models to recommend them to you.

As we say, they are devices that bring together the best features: power, smart home mapping, compatibility with Alexa and Google Home, various cleaning modes and accessories … We advise you discover its main specifications Before launching the purchase, those of which we will talk now. If you want to know more offers like these, you can subscribe to our channel Chollos de Explica.co in Telegram.

200 euros you can save with the purchase of this Shark robot vacuum cleaner, with smart navigation and automatic emptying base so you don’t have to worry about emptying it every so often. Clean all types of surfaces, without forgetting the nooks and crannies, creating a map of your house with Shark IQ Navigation technology. In terms of autonomy, it can reach up to 90 continuous minutes of use. By the way, you can also use it through the app. Its original price is 499.99 euros, although during Prime Day you can buy it for only 299.99 euros.

Among the great offers of this Prime Day we also find this Rowenta X-plorer Series 40 robot vacuum cleaner, which can vacuum, mop and mop the floor. It is a very advanced model, with great power, precise navigation, permanent home mapping and compatibility with Alexa and Google Home so you can control its operation with your voice.

As an outstanding detail, it includes an Animal Turbo brush to collect the hair of your pets and a magnetic tape to delimit the area that you want to clean. Finally, your battery leads you to reach up to 150 minutes on a single charge. The Rowenta X-plorer Series 40 robot has an original price of 419.99 euros, although now it can be yours for only 198.99 euros.

If you are looking for a good robot vacuum cleaner for your home, you have to count among the alternatives with this ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO T8, with 3D TrueDetect technology for detect objects and obstacles and avoid bumps. In addition, thanks to TrueMapping technology, it performs an exhaustive scan of the house to classify and plan floor cleaning. You can also delete some areas of the plan with the app, or simply postpone cleaning them for later. If you buy this ECOVACS robot vacuum cleaner during Prime Day, you can save you 300 euros, as it drops from 699 euros to 399 euros.

Cecotec has made its Conga robots the most popular on the market. One of the most interesting during the Amazon sales campaign is this Conga 1090 model, which performs 4 functions in 1: sweeps, vacuums, mops and scrubs.

Arrives with 6 cleaning modes (Auto, Edges, Manual, Room, Spiral and Return Home) and with iTech Smart 2.0 technology for intelligent navigation that helps you avoid bumps with objects and falls down the stairs. By the way, you can too connect to Alexa and Google Assistant. The original price of this Conga 1090 robot is 169 euros, already cheap in itself, although now you can buy it on Amazon for 132.90 euros.

The Roomba robots are also more than popular, like this Roomba e5154 with a discount of 220 euros during Prime Day. It is a very complete model, with high power aspiration and various useful brushes for different surfaces. Thanks to the Dirt Detect sensors, the robot detects which are the dirtiest areas to clean them with greater intensity. In addition, it also learns about your cleaning habits to make personalized suggestions. If you want to buy this iRobot Roomba for home, you can do it for only 278.99 euros, a significant drop from its original 499 euros.

The last robot vacuum cleaner on offer that we want to recommend you is this one from the Hoover brand, one of the cheapest of those on sale by Amazon. We are talking about a device that performs 4 functions (sweeps, vacuums, mops and scrubs) and that can work on ceramic, wood, laminate and stone floors.

Among its specifications we find WiFi control, so you can schedule cleaning sessions with the H-GO300 application on your smartphone. It is also compatible with Alexa and Google Home, and detects obstacles and stairs to avoid bumps and falls. This Hoover robot vacuum cleaner is already cheap, 149 euros, although now you can save a few euros and buy it for only 125 euros during Prime Day.

