Multitude of retro games and PS4 remasters on offer. From 4.99 euros we can get Resident Evil, Shadow of the Colossus, Dark Souls and many more.

After the incredible presentation of the PlayStation 5, Sony knows that right now is the best time to get the full benefit of your PS4. And it is that the Sony desktop console has a lot of life ahead since it has such an extensive catalog that we could be enjoying all its games for hours on end.

And so that enjoying our favorite hobby is much cheaper, the Japanese company offers us some of the best PS4 games at ridiculous prices, from 5 euros onwards. It is a retro collection and remastered versions that bring together titles of all genres and periods. You can see the complete selection in the following link although we are going to point out our favorites.

Shadow of the Colossus

The great work of Fumito Ueda. Considered one of the best PlayStation 2 games, its remaster for PS4 is a real gem. An epic story, a devastated world and monstrous colossi to defeat, all accompanied by a soundtrack that leaves no one indifferent. A journey that no video game fan should miss.

Featuring next-gen graphics and new additions, Shadow of The Colossus is a must-have for every Sony console user, especially if we can get it for just 9.99 euros.

Darksiders Warmastered

The horseman of the Apocalypse War is involved in a conflict that will change the world of humans, demons and angels. Accused of treason, Guerra must prove his innocence and find the culprit for the destruction of the earth. For this he will not hesitate to use all his supernatural powers and weapons, as well as ally himself with creatures with dark intentions.

An action and puzzle game now in high definition and in which all companies should pay attention. Darksiders is the perfect example of how to make a huge, interconnected world. One of the best hack and slash ever – it’s even dubbed into Spanish! – and for just 4.99 euros. What a bargain!

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition

On PSX, the Capcom Resident Evil 2 title made many young people of the time not sleep at night. Not only for the hours of fun that the title offered but for its atmosphere of terror and its macabre creatures that chased us incessantly. Many years later, Resident Evil 2 comes to PlayStation 4 with next-gen graphics and they sincerely provoke much more terror than before.

Raccoon City is infested by a multitude of zombies and rookie police officer Leon Kennedy must survive. On the other hand, we will also handle Claire Redfiel, a young woman who comes to the city at the worst time looking for her brother. But along the way there will be not only zombies but creatures of all types, not to mention Mr. X, a powerful entity that will chase us and will not stop until we are finished. All this for only 19.99 euros.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

If Nintendo had Mario, the original PlayStation had Crash Bandicoot, a fun marsupial that became the protagonist of some of the best platform video games in history. After many years, all three original Crash adventures came to PS4 with a facelift but still keeping all the fun of yesteryear.

Crash will have to fight against the mad scientist Neo Cortex, although it will not be the only obstacle he will find on his way. Impossible jumps, enemies to defeat and even time travel. 3 awesome games for just 19.99 euros.

But there are many more offers. The difficult but unmissable Dark Souls Remastered for only 14.99 euros, Okami HD – a Zelda-style adventure and that is a marvel in the visual and playable – for only 7.99 euros or Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection for only 17.99 euros – so we heat up until Valhalle arrives with us – are just a few examples but there are many more. And hurry up, the offers only last until July 2.

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

