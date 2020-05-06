Best MITB redemptions

MITB 2020 | The Money in the Bank briefcase gives you a unique opportunity to be the company’s top champion. Here are the best exchanges that have occurred since this regulation exists.

Rob van Dam (2006): RVD was the second fighter to win the briefcase, and this combat was also the one that lasted the least. Furthermore, this was the only fighter to redeem his briefcase in advance. It was at One Night Stand before John Cena, that night in the PPV they faced each other in a combat in the RVD house since it was a tribute to the extinct ECW. With the marine of heel and RVD of Face and with an audience very focused on the fight celebrating Rob’s blows and booing everything Cena did. When Cena mastered a masked man she spears it so Rob could pin him and win. After winning, all of the original ECW went out to celebrate.

Edge (2007): On SmackDown Batista and The Undertaker they had a title match in a Hell in a Cell match where after a bloody fight in which they both came out at the same time and gave the gravedigger as champion Mark Henry came out to attack him even making him his finisher, after this The R-category superstar came out to redeem his briefcase and become the heavyweight champion.

CM Punk (2009): In Extreme Rules Edge and Jeff Hardy they had a great fight for the Heavyweight Championship in a lader match giving the extreme puzzle as champion, this being the first time they won the heavyweight championship. But the joy would not last long since the best in the world would go out to exchange the briefcase winning the championship and having a great feud that would culminate in Summerslam where Jeff would leave the company until Wrestlemania XXXIV.

The Miz (2010): On Raw, world champion Randy Orton had a head-to-head match against The Nexus leader Wade Barret, before the match that faction attacked Randy and during the fight Wade was punishing his leg. Despite all this Orton managed to retain although the Miz went to exchange his briefcase and after reversing an RKO he became the WWE champion.

Randy Orton (2013): at SummerSlam the movement of Yes reached its peak and in the match of John Cena vs Daniel Bryan this latest achievement won the WWE world championship and in full celebration Randy came out to make the contract effective, after a Triple H pedigree that he was the special referee of the match he became the new world champion.

Seth Rollins (2015): In the main event of Wrestlemania the beast Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns faced each other, while these two fought Seth went out to make the match a triple threat and while Roman spear Brock Seth took the moment to curb Stone at big dog to become the new champion. By many the best exchange of all since it has been the first to exchange it in the biggest event of all.

Dean Ambrose (2016): In the MITB of that year Seth Rollins and the champion Roman Reingns faced each other since the architect said that he had not lost the championship. The fight occurred knowing that the lunatic was already Mr MITB. Seth won the fight but his joy would not last long since Dean decided to redeem that same night becoming the first world champion of the WWE being this a historic night since the three members of The Shield

These exchanges were very witty since they took advantage of the opportune moment to be champions without having to try very hard since all their rivals were too tired to be able to defend themselves.

