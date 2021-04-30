the best recommended spanish movies

Connect with the cinema of our country in these incredible recommendations.

Back, if you allow us the affirmation, they remain ages past, especially at the end of the 20th century, where the Spanish cinema it was little more than a unimportant entertainment, except for the occasional title throughout the year. We believe, we also want it, that our cinema should have a greater role, both on the website and in the digital world, and that is why we have the need to offer you a wide selection of the best spanish movies what can you find in Netflix, just as we have also offered you the possibility of reading recommendations about our best series.

So go get out a pen and paper, or your usual note app, and jot down the Spanish movies from our selection, available at Netflix, that you haven’t seen yet. We have so many stories of terror, dramas intense, comedies crazy, thrillers that will make your hair stand on end and great performances at the service of stories that will leave a mark inside you.

Enjoy great national cinema movies with this list available on Netflix

Whether you want titles of great directors like Pedro Almodovar, in Volver, if you prefer horror stories, as in While you sleep, or enjoy more of hooligan comedies, as in Fe de Etarras, we have the ideal spanish movie for you.

May god forgive us

When you put together a couple of interpretation monsters, as is the case with Antonio de la Torre Y Roberto Alamo, with the talent of Rodrigo Sorogoyen, wonders like this movie often happen, which portrays the cruder police work, in a story that will lead us to Madrid, on a very special occasion due to the visit of a person of international relevance, and will show us the hunt of a dangerous serial killer, dedicated to killing helpless old women.

Year: 2016 Genre: Drama Approximate duration: 125 minutes

Faith of Etarras

Is it possible that it can be done humor with one of the terrorist groups bloodthirsty in our history? The Bilbao Borja Cobeaga offers us a funny story of a command of the terrorist group ETA, which intends attack imminently, but that must be exercised with caution, not only because of their criminal activity, but because they are in the middle of the soccer world cup celebration and they will have to endure how La Roja wins matches, advances different rounds and ends up conquering a title that everyone dreamed of.

Year: 2017 Genre: Comedy Approximate duration: 89 minutes

The hole

We can explain little about this curious title, distributed by Netflix in our country, yes we do not want to reveal the surprises that will be happening in your dizzying footage and that will take us to a mysterious location, do not worry that there will be thousands of doubts about which you will not find an answer, where men and women shall fight to survive with an absolute truth: the further into the hole you are, the less chance you will have of seeing another day.

Year: 2019 Genre: Thriller Approximate duration: 94 minutes

Home

You do not know how lucky we are in our country to have talents such as Javier Gutierrez or Mario Casas, who put their excellent interpretive level at the service, on this occasion, of a story in which a man what should leave your luxurious apartment, to go back to an old house in the city center, will start to obsess with the life of luxury that he enjoys new tenant. Climbing craziness and bad decisions will dynamite the relationship with his wife, while descends into his own hell, no matter who it takes ahead.

Year: 2020 Genre: Thriller Approximate duration: 103 minutes

Who kills iron

Luis Tosar, whose presence in this list will not be unique, provides us with another of those great interpretations to which he has accustomed us in a film that tells the story of a drug dealer Galician who just left the jail and, back in the workplace, he must act as nurse of a patient too peculiar, which, without my being able to foresee it, will have a important role in your future, due to a collision they both had in the past.

Year: 2019 Genre: Thriller Approximate duration: 128 minutes

The infinite trench

Once the Civil war in our country, a contest that has left us films as shocking as they are illuminating the horror that comes with witnessing a barbarism of such a wide caliber, a republican I know will hide at home during more than 30 years, for fear of reprisals that the regime of the time could take against him. This tape, available in Netflix, tells us one epic story, based on true events, and stars Antonio de la Torre.

Year: 2019 Genre: Drama Approximate duration: 147 minutes

As you sleep

It is difficult to enter the human mind, even more so if we talk about dark feelings, but the character that gives us, again, Luis Tosar, It is worthy of entering the gallery of monsters and national assassins. On this occasion, we will follow the adventures of Caesar, the doorman of a building from Barcelona, ​​which spends more time meddling in neighbors’ lives than doing their job. When Clara, a new tenant, settles in your apartment, the obsession for defeating a happy person will turn into a twisted scary story, which will make you want to say hello to all your portal neighbors from now on.

Year: 2011 Genre: Horror Approximate duration: 96 minutes

Return

To finish, we had to do a tribute to one of the directors who have best managed brand of our country around the world, in one of his best works of this 21st century. Back tells us about three generations of women, where two sisters and their mother, who died in a fire, will become entangled in situations quite a lot surreal, although we will not be able to stop laugh, cry and get excited with a portrait of family, love and death, which make this Spanish movie one of the best available on Netflix.

Year: 2006 Genre: Comedy Approximate duration: 120 minutes

