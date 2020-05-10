This week we have made a series of recommendations with books that will help you improve the results in your work, now that generating skills has become essential during this contingency, in which you have to perform with new work dynamics and meeting new objectives.

The 7 secrets of persuasion

In The 7 secrets of persuasion: Innovative neuromarketing techniques to convince anyone, its author James C. Crimmins He explains a series of complete topics, through which complete topics are developed, through which neuromarketing techniques are noticed, through which the client will be convinced, to positively impact the business.

The best tools in digital marketing

Inside Powerful Tools To Succeed In Digital Marketing 2020 (English Edition), its author Pradeep Maurya presents a complete list of tools, through which it ensures, the greatest potential in digital marketing can be exploited.

The main digital activities at the hands of marketers occur in areas such as content marketing, data narration and artificial intelligence, activities that are the great companions of the tasks that are carried out online, to attract the consumer.

Design as a winning strategy to communicate to your brand

Communication of your brand is essential in these moments of contingency and design has been for years one of the best strategies to do it and within Design as storytelling, Ellen lupton It guides us to be able to generate projects based on the principles of psychology applied in aspects such as multisensory design, the economy of experience and planning scenarios.

The best ROI lessons within a book

ROI is one of the key subjects in digital marketing and ROI in marketing and sales. Calculation and utility new standard of performance of Pablo Turletti It is an indispensable book, through which we can understand the barriers from which the barriers to a good ROI marketing strategy have to be identified, in addition to proposing how to implement a ROI management model and how to exploit it to the maximum resources to help you perform in this area.

The book that helps you not depreciate your product

In Bueno, Bonito Y Carito / Nice, Pretty, and Expensive: How to differentiate yourself to stop competing for price, David Gomez He manages to develop a work in which he warns in 10 complete chapters topics such as overcoming strategies based on low prices, so it is necessary to value yourself in order to be valued.

Another of the topics developed by Gómez is the need for a brand to bet because the consumer perceives the difference, so that it does not decide on the price, in addition to the author explaining that in the face of the need to lower the price it is necessary to take care of the strategy to avoid destroying the value of the product.

The author also offers steps to help you stop competing based on price, false spreads, and how to identify the most profitable differential.

