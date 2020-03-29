The NBA is currently on hiatus due to the coronavirus problem, and it is currently unknown when the competition may be reinstated. Not even if it can be finished and it has to be declared null or finished.

If this happens, it is possible that the season prizes will have to be awarded as achieved so far by the players with their respective franchises. One of the awards, the All-NBA 1st Team (Best Quintet of the Year), which includes two Guards (G), two Forwards (F) and a Center (C) and would be one of the most difficult to decide.

That is why, based on individual statistics, team record and player impact in the matches, from BlogDeBasket we launched what for us is the best Quintet of the Season in the NBA:

Base: Russell Westbrook (Houston Rockets)

Despite not being the first sword in the Rockets, Westbrook is completing a season with very high records: 27.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. In addition, he has pulled the cart numerous times when James Harden has not found himself in good shape. Injuries to Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving, and the record for the Atlanta Hawks (Trae Young) and Portland Trail Blazers (Damian Lillard) rank the Rockets base as the best this season.

Escort: James Harden (Houston Rockets)

‘La Barba’ has suffered some ups and downs throughout the season. However, he has vouched to remain the player with the most points per game in the league (34.4). Although Bradley Beal has managed to make a brilliant year, Harden continues to prove that he is one of the best players in the world, and one of the greatest offensive specialists in NBA history.

Forward: LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

LeBron has played this season in various positions, but his natural is that of forward, and he could not miss in the Quintet of the Year. He is the big favorite to be MVP of the Season, keeping the Los Angeles Lakers at the top of the Western Conference, and averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists per game.

Power Wing: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

The Greek is conducting a historic season on an individual level. In a few years, you will have all the recognition that you are not having now. LeBron’s magnificent year outshines a player who is averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the simple reason that the Bucks were already good last season, and there is a qualitative leap as great as there is in the year of the Lakers.

Center: Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Despite having a somewhat irregular start to the course, the Serbian giant once again leads some Nuggets who are fighting with the Los Angeles Clippers of Kwhi Leonard, Paul Goerge, Lou Williams and company for the second position in the Western Conference. 20.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and an injury-ridden season for Joel Embiid leave Jokic as the best center of the season.

