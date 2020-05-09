Launched on March 4, 2020 in Japan, Sony’s PlayStation 2 is the best-selling console in history. A console that for many is also the best in the world thanks to its large number of titles, the quality of these and the great variety of genres.

The truth is that many years have passed since then and two generations of consoles, but there is no doubt that the black console from Sony and its games still make us fall in love today. Unfortunately, to remember many of their titles again, we have no choice but to plug our old console back, although luckily In Play Store we can find some of the best games in its catalog, all this officially and without the need to install emulators.

GTA Saga

Rockstar is not only one of the best developers today thanks to titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 since years ago he broke it thanks to his Grand Theft Auto saga.

PlayStation 2 was a great time for the saga and was the basis for later titles such as the current GTA V. Grand Theft Auto 3, San Andreas, Vice City … surely you have thrown them many hours.

And yes, on Android we can find all the GTA titles for PS2 at a price of laughter, officially, without emulators. An authentic past.

Bully

We continue with Rockstar because in addition to the GTA saga, it also has another great title to download from the Google Play Store. Bully is a kind of GTA in a high school and with students instead of bosses.

We are a newcomer to a prestigious institute full of social classes and prejudices. Our goal will be to survive, get good grades – if we want – and make a place for ourselves as a pedantic student. Bully was a revolution and quite criticized in his day for inciting, according to a sector contrary to videogames, school case.

Dragon Quest VIII

Dragon Quest is one of the most important JRPG sagas in the world and although it is possible that years ago it was not as well known as Final Fantasy, in Japan it is somewhat similar to a religion.

Today the saga is highly known thanks to its new title for next-generation consoles, Dragon Quest XI, but it is true that on PlayStation 2 possibly the best game in the series was released.

In Dragon Quest VIII a powerful wizard has cast a terrible curse on the kingdom of Trodain, turning all its inhabitants into thorns. We, as the sole survivor of the kingdom – a simple royal guard – must travel the vast world of Dragon Quest in search of a cure, with the only help of a mare, a strange green creature and Yangus, a highway robber who by strange circumstances decides to join us.

Characters designed by Akira Toriyama, a huge world and a classic combat system. A title delight.

Virtua Tennis

And for lovers of sport and especially tennis, we leave you with the legendary SEGA Virtua Tennis. One of those games that we fell in love with thanks to its realism and spectacular gameplay and that to this day he has not lost a bit of fun.

Quick games, championships, multiplayer modes … the best tennis in the palm of our hand. Who signs up?

Need for Speed ​​Most Wanted

With the emergence of movies like Fast and Furious (Full throttle in Spain), cars, racing and tuning became fashionable. Electronic Arts wanted to get a slice of this fashion and he used his Need for Speed ​​franchise for it.

Most Wanted was together with Underground the arcade racing games par excellence. While the second was based on clandestine races, the first included a new element: police chases for large stages.

Android also has its version of Most Wanted with which to recall old times and all for only 5 euros.

Max payne

The first Max Payne was released for consoles such as Xbox or PlayStation 2 and PC in 2001. It is a title in which we put ourselves in the shoes of a former New York City police officer who one day witnesses how his woman and her daughter are killed by addicts to a new drug. In this way and with the aim of revenge, he will decide to investigate to find out who or who has been responsible for this act. The rest you can imagine: a lot of action and many shots.

Its price? Ridiculous, 3.49 euros.

And you, what other PS2 games would you like to see on Android?

