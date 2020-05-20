Currently there are countless programs to download free music, however, we have chosen the best and those that you find most suitable for you.

Being able to download your music directly to your computer can become an advantage, being able to choose for yourself which player you can use as well as being in control of the music you have. By using players like iTunes, VLC or subscriptions like Spotify and Apple Music, they are platforms that could add or delete songs whenever they want.

Now, there are a large number of music download programs and you can use the one that best suits your needs. You can find programs that download from YouTube or SoundCloud. From this we have classified the best ones and those that will help you expand your library. You just have to make sure you download the music you have bought or the music that is free.

Download free music in 2020 at a glance

One of the best music downloaders this year is Audials One 2020, which is not free, however it is the most complete. This program downloads the songs directly just by specifying the one you want. You can download from YouTube including music and video. Despite this, we will include those programs that are free and easy to use.

Any Video Converter Free

It is a downloader that saves tracks directly from YouTube, it works with operating systems like Windows and macOs. This program will allow you to download music from YouTube, SoundCloud or Facebook and many more. Even by pasting a link from any of the most popular video, music and social media sites, you can easily download it to your computer.

This program can support the download of high definition files up to 4K and include a basic editor which will help you cut and merge audio or video files. Likewise, this software will also be able to support the editing of native ID3 tags so you can organize your music files based on artist, album and genre.

SCD 2

This downloader is created to operate with SoundCloud and the macOs operating system. The user interface is quite simple and has a huge advantage over the competition. It is capable of downloading up to five songs at the same time, which reduces the waiting time. Where new favorites or complete sets will be added just by pasting the URL and starting the download.

SCD 2 has an integrated browser so you can find all your music, manage your collections and download MP3 files. Finally it will notify you when the downloads are ready.

Free music with Vuze

It is one of the ideal programs to download free music 2020. It works with systems like Windows, macOS, Linux, Android. You can automatically download torrents. Remote access through the application.

Vuze may not have the simplest user interface for torrent clients, however it is one of the most powerful. The application was developed with great features and with a magnetic link support, bandwidth limitation and IP filtering.

Additionally, you can choose between the interface modes for beginners, intermediate and advanced, where it will show or hide advanced functions such as the use of proxy and filtering by pairs by file.

This program supports RSS subscriptions so you can automatically download new torrents as they are added to a feed. Through the Vuze Remote web application, you can manage your downloads from any computer or smartphone.

qBittorrent

Another of the biggest torrent clients is the qBittorrent music downloader, it works with systems like Windows, macOS, Linux. This program has everything you need for fast and safe downloads. It is completely free without the use of ads or hidden fees.

It is capable of supporting user-created plugins in order to expand search capabilities on the most popular torrent sites. It stays away from pirated sites and can be managed remotely by configuring a WebUI. It is ideal for beginners in the download world.

Download Free Music 2020 With FrostWire

This program can work with operating systems like Windows, macOS, Linux, Android. You’ll be able to download new music with peer-to-peer (P2P) torrent sharing and cloud-based downloads. FrostWire is a LimeWire fork or off-shoot. Over time it has evolved and several very useful features have been added.

It has a fairly simple search system, as well as cloud-based sources like SoundCloud and Archive.org. When you find them you will be able to verify if the correct file is being obtained by transmitting directly from the cloud source or by previewing torrents before these files end.

Additionally, you can easily browse the file directory of any torrent and select the audio files you want to download, saving both bandwidth and space on your disk. Managing files is very simple using a library and a player.

